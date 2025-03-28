2025 Students of Promise recognizes academic achievement

March 27, 2025 – Under the glittering night sky on Wednesday, March 26, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District building hosted a gathering where the brightest stars were not in the sky but among the students, educators, friends, and family celebrating this year’s Students of Promise. This event, dedicated to honoring junior high school students in Clovis Unified who have excelled academically despite personal challenges, continued its tradition of spotlighting remarkable perseverance and achievement.

The Liberty Ballroom welcomed dozens of community supporters who enjoyed a catered dinner and an unforgettable evening. Sixteen Clovis Unified junior-year students were honored with a $2,000 scholarship for higher education, a personalized award, and a gift courtesy of the Foundation of Clovis Schools.

“It’s really, really awesome to hear your stories, and to those of you who have a Kleenex, you might want to get them out. If you don’t have a Kleenex you might want to send somebody to the restroom,” shared Mike Fennacy, Chairperson of the Board for the Foundation, lightening the mood with laughter while resonating deeply with the heartfelt stories of student resilience that unfolded throughout the evening.

Superintendent Dr. Corrine Folmer extended her congratulations to the students, stating, “Tonight is an evening of celebration, of triumph, and profound admiration. We gather to both honor and offer a helping hand to some remarkable young people whom we encourage to strive toward a bright future.” These students were selected from among dozens of Clovis Unified students for their outstanding achievements.

Dr. Folmer also welcomed Jonathen Zamora, a 2007 Student of Promise, now a Social Sciences Teacher and Wrestling Coach at Clovis High School, whom she had personally interviewed. Zamora expressed deep gratitude for the district’s support, reflecting on his challenging academic journey before finding stability and success in Clovis Unified. As an educator, he recognizes the district’s unique ability to uplift both students and educators alike.

Following Zamora’s speech, the recognition of the 2025 Students of Promise began with personalized videos and remarks for each student, showcasing their stories and the educators who nominated them. One of the first honorees, Jackie Figueroa of Clovis East High School, nominated by Student Relations Liaison Lee Strosnider, shared a poignant story of resilience despite early personal loss and multiple school changes within the foster care system.

“Jackie wants to help people. Everything that has helped her be successful, she wants to give that back,” Strosnider stated in the video. Addressing Figueroa directly, he added, “To see where you’ve come from, to know your story, I couldn’t be more proud.”

The remaining students—Ashton Linthicum, Alina Rodas, Alina Zhaman from Buchanan; Annahbellah Thao from Clovis East; Helena Andrade, Serenity Martinez, Ashley Muñoz Nuñez, Baylee Wright from Clovis High; Ramzee Hamm from Clovis North; Briana Chavez, Lilliann Day, Aaliyah Kenyon, Ben Sayalath from Clovis West; Alyssa Rivera, Caitlyn Rouse from Gateway—each shared diverse backgrounds and stories of perseverance, underscoring that determination lights the path forward despite life’s challenges.

These inspiring stories remind us all to embrace perseverance and uplift one another daily.

(SOP Group photo is courtesy of Kenny Gilman Photography.)