The 87th Big Hat Days kicks off rodeo season

April 10, 2025 – The scent of kettle corn drifted through the warm spring air as boots scuffed across sunlit pavement and laughter echoed between vendor tents. Under bright blue skies on April 5th and 6th, the 87th Annual Big Hat Days filled Old Town Clovis with the charm, cheer, and cowboy spirit that has defined the event for nearly nine decades. Presented by Table Mountain Casino Resort, and hosted by the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, this year’s festival proved once again why it remains one of the most anticipated weekends in the Central Valley.

True to its name, Big Hat Days lived up to the hype with hats of every shape and size. Festivalgoers proudly sported 10-gallon cowboy hats, comically oversized foam sombreros, and even inflatable fruit hats. But the runaway favorites this year were the giant red Fresno State baseball caps—several of which were big enough to be mistaken for parade floats. Families stopped to take pictures, kids danced around in floppy novelty toppers, and the hats, in all their ridiculous glory, became walking symbols of Clovis’ playful side.

Over near Fifth and Pollasky, a crowd gathered around a familiar face: Mr. Fun, twisting balloons into dazzling creations with the flair of a magician and the grin of someone doing what they love. Children lined up for balloon swords, monkeys climbing palm trees, and tiaras fit for festival royalty. One little girl squealed with delight as Mr. Fun handed her a shimmering butterfly with wings as big as her head. Fun’s line never slowed—and neither did the smiles he created.

It wasn’t just the vendors and entertainers spreading joy. All across the event, small moments of kindness showed the true heart of Clovis. At a booth called Pin Plugged, 10-year-old Jacob was transfixed by a vibrant enamel pin, drawn by the vendor’s own son. When Jacob realized he had spent his allowance at another booth, he quietly put the pin back, crestfallen. The vendor noticed, smiled, and handed it to him anyway. “You remind me of my boy,” he said. “And that design? My son drew that one.” Jacob lit up like the lights strung over Pollasky at night, cradling the pin like treasure. It was just one of dozens of stories like it over the weekend.

With over 400 vendors lining the streets from Third to Ninth, there was no shortage of things to explore. Local artisans sold handcrafted jewelry, woodwork, and home goods. The smell of grilled tri-tip and roasted corn made it impossible not to stop for a snack—or three. Visitors cooled off with lemonades, micheladas, and shaded breaks at the Michelob Ultra Beer Garden Stage, where live music kept spirits high from morning until sundown.

Behind the scenes, the real magic came from the volunteers. From high school students helping with trash pickup to families manning info booths, it was their energy and commitment that kept Big Hat Days humming. Police cadets helped festival-goers safely cross Clovis Avenue. Local nonprofits staffed parking lots. Entire neighborhoods turned out not just to attend but to support.

In the end, Big Hat Days wasn’t just about the hats, the food, or the music. It was about neighbors showing up, strangers becoming friends, and the kind of laughter that lingers long after the booths come down.

Thank you to every single business, volunteer, and guest who made the 87th celebration one for the books. Whether you came for the hats or left with a balloon sword, one thing is certain—there’s no place like Clovis in the springtime.

Stay connected and follow @BigHatDays on Facebook and Instagram for more photos, stories, and updates on next year’s festivities.