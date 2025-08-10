Clovis native brings Halloween attraction to the Central Valley

August 10, 2025 — The Central Valley is about to get a whole lot spookier this fall, with Fresno Fright Nights bringing a new, immersive Halloween experience to Island Waterpark. This isn’t just another haunted house; it’s a sprawling, 6-acre attraction promising to deliver Hollywood-level scares and intricate storytelling right in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley. The man behind the mayhem? None other than long-time Clovis resident and former Wild Water Adventure Park General Manager, Bob Martin.

After five years of research, Martin and his team of four waterpark industry veterans are ready to unleash a terrifying vision upon the community. “In the next 3 years this will grow to be one of the largest destinations on the West Coast,” Martin stated.

To ensure a truly unforgettable—and terrifying—experience, Fresno Fright Nights has enlisted the help of legendary haunt expert Allen Hopps. Hopps, a Hall of Famer and past president of The Haunted Attraction Association, is renowned for creating fear-inducing attractions across the country. His expertise guarantees that this new haunt will deliver a level of dread the Central Valley has never seen before.

Guests will navigate four distinct and chilling experiences. The journey begins with a horrifying trek through Fresno Advanced Chemicals, an abandoned plant where experiments went horribly wrong. From there, you’ll wander through the Ghoul Town Trails cemetery, face the terrifying Night Crawlers Pizza, and brave the Blood River Bayou Swamp.

But the scares aren’t the only thing on the menu. The Midway at Fresno Fright Nights offers a variety of entertainment for all ages, with some of the Central Valley’s best food trucks, 12 different spooky photo opportunities, and two full-service adult beverage lairs. There will also be pumpkin creations, wicked goodies, and a large concert stage featuring emcees, stilt walkers, and night sliders.

The Fresno Chamber of Commerce will host a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 27, with the grand opening to the public on Friday, October 3, 2025. The frightening fun runs through Saturday, November 1, 2025.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.fresnofrightnights.com.