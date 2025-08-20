Clovis tattoo shop owner defies odds after accident

August 20, 2025 — Joshua Ray Farmer, the owner of High Sierra Tattoo, was in a serious motorcycle accident on March 22 that left him unconscious with severe injuries to his skull and spine. Medical professionals were unsure if he would survive, and they told his family it was unlikely he would ever walk again.

During the weeks Farmer was in the hospital, his community rallied to support him. Friends, family, and employees at his shop organized fundraisers to help with his recovery. The large turnout at these events showed the profound impact Farmer has had on the people around him.

After weeks without movement, Farmer began to show small signs of progress. The first sign of hope came when he was able to move his foot. From that moment, his slow but steady journey to recovery began.

Farmer’s determination is evident in his commitment to his recovery. He now walks two miles to his tattoo shop and two miles back home each day. While he acknowledges that his recovery is ongoing, he sees every step as a triumph. He is filled with gratitude for h