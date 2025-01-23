Alternative New Year’s Resolutions for 2025

December 31, 2024 – Avoid the pitfalls of typical new year’s resolutions that set you up for failure this 2025. Going from zero to hero in any aspect of life, whether that be health, finances, or relationships is unrealistic and usually leads to people abandoning their resolutions by February.

Instead, try out these small steps to change your everyday this new year!

Check the ingredients on your food labels – You know that “nutrition info” label with all the unfamiliar names like Monocalcium Phosphate or Triglycerides? For once, consider checking those labels before taking your cart to the grocery store register. You will get more knowledgeable about the things going into your foods as well as possible allergens that you might not think would be associated with certain products. It can also give you insight into how many ingredients are being used – rule of thumb, the fewer the better.

Read one book a month – We know it may seem difficult, but even if it’s a small book you can carry around in your bag, reading regularly can stimulate cognitive function, fight mental decline, and make you seem smarter in conversation. You don’t have to start with the book of Leviticus or War & Peace , just something small to peruse while you are out running errands. If you don’t enjoy reading itself, consider audiobooks to listen to while getting things done or driving home from work. This activity improves vocabulary, giving you a deeper toolbox to express your feelings. Reading allows you to experience things from the perspective of others, giving you the ability to relate more easily to those around you. Reading also reduces stress and any relationship could use less stress.

Wait 24 hours before deciding on large purchases – It may seem like that Samsung Washer & Dryer that’s on sale is exactly what you need, but sleep on it first before pulling out that credit card. If you really do need it, you’ll feel the same way tomorrow morning – and if you don’t, that’s a few extra hundred dollars in your bank account.

These three small but significant and realistic resolutions could help you make some real progress in terms of your health, finances, and relationships.