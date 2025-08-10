An updated look at the Clovis Senior Activity Center

August 11, 2025 — The Clovis Senior Activity Center continues to be a vibrant and growing resource for the community, with new developments and programs on the horizon. Since moving to its new location on 3rd Street, the center has seen a remarkable increase in daily attendance, now serving over 650 people each day. This surge in popularity reflects the center’s success in creating a welcoming space that combats social isolation and promotes active living.

A significant update is the planned expansion of the facility by an additional 4,000 square feet, which has been approved by the city council. This will allow the center to offer more classes and better accommodate its most popular programs, addressing the rapid growth it has experienced. The completion of this project is anticipated within the next two years.

In addition to the physical expansion, the center is also exploring the possibility of extending its hours to better serve seniors who are still working. This would open up opportunities for activities like billiards and fitness in the evenings, ensuring that a wider demographic can participate.

The center’s commitment to community is evident in its diverse calendar of events. The annual Senior Prom, for example, is a much-anticipated social gathering, with this year’s “Studio 50” theme celebrating disco-era fun with dinner, dancing, and live music. The center also hosts a car show, offering a free event for the community with classic cars, music, and a resource fair.

With a variety of classes ranging from fitness and art to educational seminars and leisure activities, the Clovis Senior Activity Center continues to provide a fulfilling and active lifestyle for its members. The center is a community-based, non-profit facility, and its success is supported by the City of Clovis, the Fresno Madera Agency on Aging, and generous community donations.

For those interested in joining or learning more, the Clovis Senior Activity Center is located at 735 Third Street and is open to anyone aged 50 or older. You can call the front desk at (559) 324-2750 or visit the city’s website for the latest schedules and a confidential membership form.