Attempted Arson in Clovis neighborhood under investigation

June 11, 2025 – Clovis residents are on alert after a homeowner captured surveillance video of an individual attempting to set a car on fire Monday night. The incident occurred near Barstow and Sunnyside Avenues, and fortunately, no damage or injuries were reported.

The video shows a car stopping in front of a house, and the driver lighting an object before throwing it at one of three vehicles parked in the driveway. The “device” did not stay lit, preventing what could have been a much more serious situation. The quick-thinking homeowner shared the footage, hoping to identify the perpetrator.

According to the car owner, the object thrown was a glass bottle containing alcohol with a cloth serving as a wick. However, the Clovis Police Department, which has been notified and is actively investigating, stated that the device appears to be a long candle, primarily made of wax and not an explosive. Authorities are examining the material to confirm its composition.

The homeowner described the suspect’s vehicle as resembling a gray Mazda hatchback and is urging anyone with additional security footage from the area that might show the license plate or identifying marks of the car or driver to come forward.

Clovis Police believe this may have been a case of mistaken identity, suggesting the woman was targeting the wrong house. Nevertheless, the community remains concerned, and authorities are working to identify the individual and determine a motive for the unsettling act.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.