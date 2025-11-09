Babylonian Soap Company opens new store in Clovis, celebrates 15 years of natural skincare

November 9, 2025 — Babylonian Soap Company marked a milestone moment on Saturday, November 8, with the grand opening of its newest location at 1454 Clovis Avenue in Clovis. The event welcomed customers with refreshments, local wine, and special gifts to celebrate 15 years of crafting natural and organic skincare products.

Originally established in 2011 in Morro Bay, Babylonian Soap Company was founded by Tracy Bullock, who began the business after years of battling eczema, psoriasis, and vitiligo. Frustrated by the lack of results from commercial and dermatologist-recommended products, she began experimenting with natural ingredients—an approach that changed her life and inspired a brand that now serves customers around the world.

“I began using natural and organic products on myself,” Tracy shared on the company’s website. “Before long I was seeing amazing results… Eventually I was free of my skin issues.”

What started as a small 500-square-foot shop on the Central Coast has grown into a thriving skincare line known for its handcrafted soaps, scrubs, and lotions made without harsh chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, or propylene glycol. Each product is created with a focus on purity, effectiveness, and wellness.

The Clovis grand opening offered visitors a chance to explore Babylonian Soap Company’s full collection, learn about its Bubble Rewards loyalty program, and receive free samples with every purchase. Guests were also treated to light bites and refreshments as part of the celebration.

Tracy’s message to customers remains rooted in gratitude and community. “We create a natural, wholesome, effective product and the word is spreading,” the company’s site reads. “We would love to talk to you and guide you through a journey to clear, beautiful skin.”

With the addition of its Clovis location, Babylonian Soap Company continues its mission to provide natural alternatives for those seeking healthy, radiant skin—one handcrafted bar at a time.

For more information or to shop online, visit babyloniansoap.com.