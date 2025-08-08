Beyond The Barracks opens new veteran community center in Clovis

August 8, 2025 — A new chapter for veteran support began in Old Town Clovis on Friday, August 8, 2025, with the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Beyond The Barracks Veteran Community Center. The new facility, located at 325 Clovis Ave., Ste. 106, is a powerful realization of a six-year vision to create a dedicated sanctuary for those who have served our nation.

The event, marked by a palpable sense of hope and community, drew a diverse crowd of local leaders, fellow veterans, and steadfast supporters. Representatives from the offices of Senator Shannon Grove and Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig presented official certificates of recognition, while Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger welcomed the organization to the heart of the community.

Brandi Asacker, the founder and CEO, shared that the center is a personal and long-held dream, inspired by a family heritage of military service and a deep-seated commitment to her fellow veterans. “Beyond The Barracks was started originally for a space for our veterans to come and rebuild camaraderie and connectedness,” Asacker said. “The alternative to veteran suicide is to recreate the brother and sisterhood that is lost once they leave the military.”

The new center is designed to be more than just a resource hub; it is a true home away from home. Veterans can find solace and connection in a comfortable environment equipped with amenities like a coffee bar, pool table, foosball, and a community lounge area. This space serves as the foundation for the organization’s comprehensive, tailored programs.

Beyond The Barracks’ identity is rooted in its specialized initiatives, crafted to meet the unique needs of its members. The Battle Brothers program provides male veterans with purposeful support through alternative therapies such as guided fishing trips and archery, aiming to rejuvenate the warrior spirit. For female veterans, the Sisters in Arms coalition offers an empowering space for relaxation and healing through practices like sound therapy, meditation, and yoga, celebrating their unique journey and immeasurable strength. The organization also extends its support to military families through the Battle Kids program, providing scholarships for activities like boxing and Jiu-Jitsu to instill discipline and resilience in the children of veterans.

Asacker stressed that the center meets veterans where they are in their journey, from those who are thriving to those facing homelessness or addiction. “We literally meet them wherever they’re at,” she said. “The door is open, there is love, there’s no judgment.” All services offered are 100% free.

This new Veteran Community Center stands as a testament to the power of a community that truly believes in honoring and supporting its veterans. As the Clovis community gathered to cut the ribbon, it was clear that they were not just opening a new facility, but forging a stronger, more resilient future for those who have given so much.