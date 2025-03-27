Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Youtube
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact
Demographics
Print Schedule
Subscribe to our CR Daily Roundup!
Testimonials
News
Ag News
Business
Clovis History
Local News
Crime
Education
Faces of Clovis
Health
Letter from the Editor
Letter from the Publisher
Letter to the Editor
Obituary
Op-Ed
Shaver Lake Fishing Report
Special Features
What’s Up, Clovis?
Sports
Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment
Central Valley Motorsports
Clovis Matters
Faces of Clovis
Food
Recipes
Events
Online Issues
Clovis Roundup
Get Fit Clovis
Special Tabloids
Search
Clovis Roundup
Central Valley's #1 Community Newspaper
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact
Demographics
Print Schedule
Subscribe to our CR Daily Roundup!
Testimonials
News
Ag News
Business
Clovis History
Local News
Crime
Education
Governing Board Meeting recognizes athletes and influential educators
Buchanan Bird Brains soar at Regional FIRST Robotics Competition
Central Valley Robotics Competition gears up for STEM weekend of action
2025 Students of Promise recognizes academic achievement
CCC choirs impress in Spring Concert
Faces of Clovis
Health
Letter from the Editor
Letter from the Publisher
Letter to the Editor
Obituary
Op-Ed
Shaver Lake Fishing Report
Special Features
What’s Up, Clovis?
Sports
Governing Board Meeting recognizes athletes and influential educators
High school athletes compete in the first annual Red Estes Track…
Clovis wrestlers dominate CIF State Championships
Buchanan boys basketball resurgence continues with league title in sight
Clovis native signs with Hendrick Motorsports
Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment
Central Valley Motorsports
Clovis Matters
Faces of Clovis
Food
Recipes
Events
Online Issues
Clovis Roundup
Get Fit Clovis
Special Tabloids
Home
Special Tabloids
Big Hat Days 2025
Special Tabloids
Big Hat Days 2025
By
CR Staff
-
March 27, 2025
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
WhatsApp
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact
Demographics
Print Schedule
Subscribe to our CR Daily Roundup!
Testimonials
News
Ag News
Business
Clovis History
Local News
Crime
Education
Governing Board Meeting recognizes athletes and influential educators
Buchanan Bird Brains soar at Regional FIRST Robotics Competition
Central Valley Robotics Competition gears up for STEM weekend of action
2025 Students of Promise recognizes academic achievement
CCC choirs impress in Spring Concert
Faces of Clovis
Health
Letter from the Editor
Letter from the Publisher
Letter to the Editor
Obituary
Op-Ed
Shaver Lake Fishing Report
Special Features
What’s Up, Clovis?
Sports
Governing Board Meeting recognizes athletes and influential educators
High school athletes compete in the first annual Red Estes Track…
Clovis wrestlers dominate CIF State Championships
Buchanan boys basketball resurgence continues with league title in sight
Clovis native signs with Hendrick Motorsports
Entertainment
Arts & Entertainment
Central Valley Motorsports
Clovis Matters
Faces of Clovis
Food
Recipes
Events
Online Issues
Clovis Roundup
Get Fit Clovis
Special Tabloids
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv
Sign up for our Daily Roundup! Get the latest news and updates from the Clovis Roundup straight to your inbox!