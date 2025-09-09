Born to Fly, Built to Last: Tim Dickerson’s Legacy of Air and Steel

To Tim Dickerson, a pilot’s greatest asset isn’t a state-of-the-art engine or a perfectly-tuned airframe. It’s the person sitting in the other seat. He believes a co-pilot’s role is not just to assist, but to be an essential partner in survival. For him, this person is Sharon, his wife of 40 years.

He explains the immense trust that builds between pilots, forged in moments of crisis. He recalls one harrowing incident where his airplane’s engine failed, forcing him to glide toward a naval base. While he was focused on landing, Sharon, his co-pilot, took command of the radios and charts, navigating and declaring their emergency. She was the one who heard the Lemoore Navy Tower’s warning not to get tripped up on the arresting gear (a cable that stretches across the runway that jets catch their tail hook on while practicing deck landings), a crucial piece of information that helped them land safely. If they hit that arresting gear they would have flipped over after an 8-mile emergency glide to the runway. In that moment, she was his eyes and his voice, the reason they landed safely.

“Without them, we’d all be dead,” he says, a sentiment he’s applied to his co-pilots over the years, including Sharon. He’s had three engine failures in his flying career, and in each case, the presence of a calm, competent person in the other seat was the difference between a close call and a tragedy. To him, the co-pilot is the unsung hero of every flight. He often brings up the story of Sully Sullenberger’s co-pilot, Jeff Skiles, who he believes never got the credit he deserved for the “Miracle on the Hudson.” It’s a parallel he draws to his own life, a reminder that success in the sky is a team effort.