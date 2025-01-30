Bryson DeChambeau’s mega golf project aims to transform Clovis sports scene

January 30, 2025 — Clovis native and professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau has his sights set on an ambitious endeavor that could reshape the region’s sports landscape. The former Clovis East graduate is planning a sprawling multi-sport complex and golf course covering more than 200 acres near Clovis. While the exact location and backers remain undisclosed, DeChambeau has shared his expansive vision for the project.

In a recent interview on Joe Pompliano’s podcast, DeChambeau described his dream as a “multi-sports complex center, driving range, golf course, residential community center, the whole thing.” He believes the development will increase the size of the community where he grew up by approximately 30 percent.

Partnering with Cook Land Company of Fresno, DeChambeau is leveraging his success—including a reported $125 million contract from LIV Golf—to fund the project. Todd Cook, president of Cook Land Company, expressed support for efforts that promote youth sports and economic growth in Clovis but declined to provide additional details at this time.

Despite the enthusiasm, the project has yet to receive formal approval. Neither Fresno County nor the City of Clovis has received permit applications for the development, which DeChambeau estimates could take 12 to 15 months to secure.

One key component of DeChambeau’s plan is increasing access to golf for young athletes. He envisions the sports complex as a resource for students at Clovis Unified School District (CUSD), where he once honed his skills. “It’s all tied in with Clovis Unified, where I grew up. It will be great for those kids—the accessibility they don’t have right now in the Central Valley,” DeChambeau said.

While CUSD has not formally partnered with DeChambeau, district spokesperson Kelly Avants acknowledged the potential impact of such a development. “We heard Bryson’s comments on a recent podcast and are excited about the possibilities a project like this could have for the community and our golf teams,” Avants said.

DeChambeau’s commitment to growing the game of golf extends beyond Clovis. The two-time U.S. Open champion has become a popular figure on YouTube, using his platform to attract new audiences to the sport. His strategy includes a structured three-step approach: introducing beginners to the driving range, providing lessons, and transitioning them onto the golf course.

“Making it economically viable and more accessible are two massive things,” DeChambeau explained. “You have to have it in one place—a community center that is easy to access and affordable.”

Though his primary focus is on Clovis, DeChambeau’s long-term vision is global. He hopes to expand this model to other locations and develop golf academies worldwide. For now, however, his energy is centered on securing permits and laying the groundwork for what could be a game-changing addition to the Clovis sports community.

As he prepares for the upcoming LIV Golf season, DeChambeau remains committed to seeing his hometown project come to life. If successful, his mega-sports complex could leave a lasting legacy, ensuring future generations of Clovis athletes have access to world-class facilities and opportunities in the game he loves.