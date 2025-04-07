Buchanan Bird Brains soar at Regional FIRST Robotics Competition

April 7, 2025 — The hum of whirring motors and the excited chatter of students filled the air at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds this past weekend as the Central Valley Regional FIRST Robotics Competition took center stage. High school teams from across California, and even beyond, put their months of hard work to the test, showcasing their custom-built robots in a thrilling display of engineering prowess and teamwork.

While numerous talented teams competed fiercely in the REEFSCAPE℠ challenge, the spotlight shone brightly on our very own Buchanan High School’s “Bird Brains,” Team 1671. The Bird Brains demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication throughout the competition, ultimately earning the prestigious Quality Award. This award recognizes the team that best exemplifies robustness in concept and fabrication. Their meticulously designed and well-engineered robot impressed the judges, highlighting the talent and commitment of Clovis students in the STEM fields.

Adding to the Bird Brains’ achievements, team member Logan W. was recognized as a FIRST Dean’s List Finalist. This esteemed award celebrates student leaders who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment to FIRST’s ideals. Logan’s recognition underscores the well-rounded excellence fostered within the Buchanan Robotics program.

Another local team making waves was Duncan Dynamics, Team 3970 from Fresno. They showcased their impressive robot and strategic gameplay, culminating in a well-deserved victory as a Regional Winner, securing their spot at the FIRST Championship in Houston, Texas. Additionally, Duncan Dynamics received the Innovation in Control Award, recognizing their sophisticated and effective robot control systems.

The Central Valley Regional, a high-energy “varsity Sport for the Mind,” provided a dynamic platform for students to apply science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills in a competitive environment. Teams were challenged to design, build, and program robots to complete specific tasks in the REEFSCAPE℠ game, which this year focused on strengthening underwater habitats.

Spectators, including families, educators, and industry professionals, were treated to an engaging and inspiring event. The “pits,” where teams fine-tuned their robots, offered a fascinating glimpse into the problem-solving and collaborative spirit that defines FIRST Robotics. The event also emphasized the importance of teamwork, fundraising, and developing a team “brand,” offering students invaluable real-world experience.

The success of the Buchanan Bird Brains and Duncan Dynamics at the Central Valley Regional underscores the strength of STEM education in our local communities. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring young engineers and scientists in Clovis and the wider region. The Clovis Roundup congratulates the Buchanan Bird Brains on their well-deserved Quality Award and Logan W. on his Dean’s List Finalist recognition, and we wish Duncan Dynamics the best of luck at the upcoming FIRST Championship!