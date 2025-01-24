Buchanan’s Bear Stage brings the magic of Oz to life

January 24, 2025 — The spotlight brightened on a gray Kansas farm, where black-and-white costumes and lighting set the tone for an unforgettable journey. Then, with a gust of wind and a swirl of projected storm clouds, Dorothy and her loyal pup, Toto, were whisked away, and the Bear Stage’s production of The Wizard of Oz began its magical ascent.

This year’s production, presented by 75 talented actors from Buchanan area schools, was nothing short of enchanting. From the innovative use of dramatic projections created by the CTE Videography program to the vibrant choreography by Abigail Paxton Jeffries and alum Daphne Doss, every element came together to immerse the audience in Oz’s whimsical world.

Principal Omar Hemaidan captured the significance of this year’s show in his program statement, noting that the production coincides with the 85th anniversary of the beloved film and the 125th anniversary of L. Frank Baum’s original novel. Adding to the excitement, it has been a decade since the Bear Stage last performed The Wizard of Oz—and remarkably, the same Toto returned to delight audiences once again.

From the opening notes of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” sung with heartfelt emotion by Sadie Montgomery as Dorothy, the audience was transported. Montgomery’s stage presence and portrayal of Dorothy as both vulnerable and brave anchored the production, her stirring rendition of the iconic song setting the tone for the night.

Foster Millard Paxton Jeffries, as Toto, charmed the audience with his impeccable timing and well-trained antics, particularly when he snatched a hotdog from Professor Marvel to uproarious laughter. Samuel Prince Rodriguez delivered a standout performance as the Scarecrow, embodying the character’s floppy, unsteady movements with an authenticity that made him an audience favorite.

Ezra Griffin brought tenderness to the Tin Man, while Daniel Montgomery as the Cowardly Lion had the audience roaring with laughter at his over-the-top bravado and melting hearts with his newfound courage. Laura Malcom’s Glinda was a delight, with her sharp comedic flair and kindness shining through every scene.

But it was Penelope Demetreos as the Wicked Witch who truly stole the show. With her commanding presence, wicked cackles, and perfect blend of menace and humor, she made every scene crackle with energy. Rounding out the main cast was Landon Slater as the Wizard, whose eccentric performance tied the production together with flair.

The ensemble of munchkins brought a burst of color and energy, and the Mayor and Coroner earned big laughs with their charismatic moments. Behind the scenes, the live orchestra of 30 musicians, directed by Crystal Award Winner Matthew Dean and guided by the expert vocal direction of Gary Kliewer, filled the theater with rich soundscapes that brought the story to life.

There are still two more days to catch the magic!

Friday, Nov. 24: Doors open at 7 PM, curtains at 7:30 PM

Saturday, Nov. 25 (Matinee): Doors open at 1:30 PM, curtains at 2 PM

Saturday, Nov. 25 (Evening): Doors open at 7 PM, curtains at 7:30 PM

Bear Stage’s production of The Wizard of Oz is more than a play—it is a journey to a magical land where passion, precision, and heart combined to create a night that audiences will not soon forget. There truly is no place like home—and no place like the Bear Stage for a dose of theater magic.