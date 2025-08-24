Burger Wars: how Clovis stacks up against the big guys

August 24, 2025 — Clovis is known for a lot of things, and a great burger is definitely one of them. While fast-food titans duke it out on the national stage, we know the real burger battles are happening right here in our community.

The latest jab in the “burger wars” comes from Habit Burger & Grill, which once again trolled rival In-N-Out Burger after snagging the top spot in USA Today‘s 10 Best fast food burger rankings for the second year in a row. Habit’s signature Double Char beat out In-N-Out’s Double-Double, which slipped from its previous No. 2 spot to No. 4. Habit celebrated its win by recycling a billboard near a well-known In-N-Out location, cheekily updating In-N-Out’s ranking from a ‘2’ to a ‘4.’

It’s a clever marketing stunt, but it also got us thinking: where do our hometown heroes stack up? We decided to shine a light on four beloved local burger joints that, in our opinion, are more than capable of holding their own against any national chain.

This is not a ranking. This is not a definitive “best of” list. We’re simply putting the spotlight on a few local legends, because we know everyone has their own go-to.

Here are four Clovis burger spots that are ready to challenge the best:

Hammy’s Smash Burgers: Known for their perfectly crispy, thin-smashed patties and signature Hammy sauce. This is a burger that’s all about the sear and the flavor lock, proving that simplicity done right is the key to perfection.

House of Juju: More than just a burger joint, House of Juju brings a creative flair to the classic with gourmet toppings and a fun, unique atmosphere. Their burgers are a testament to how local ingredients and a little imagination can elevate a timeless favorite.

Super Burger: A long-standing Clovis institution, Super Burger has a loyal following for a reason. Their burgers are big, hearty, and exactly what you crave when you want a classic, no-frills meal that fills you up and hits the spot every time.

Triangle Burger: Another local gem with a history in the community. Triangle Burger offers that classic drive-in style experience and a menu that has kept generations of Clovis residents coming back. It’s a taste of nostalgia and a darn good burger.

The 500 Club: While known for its long history as a local bar and card room, the 500 Club also has a reputation for serving up an excellent half-pound burger. It’s a spot where you can get a hearty, delicious meal in a comfortable, classic Clovis atmosphere. The Ortega Swiss burger is a local legend.

Now, it’s your turn, Clovis!

We want to know: which local burger place do you think stands tall against the national chains? Did we miss your favorite? Let the debate begin! Share your picks and tell us why they deserve the title of best local burger on our social media channels using #ClovisBestBurger or email us directly at info@clovisroundup.com.

The burger wars may be happening on a national scale, but we’re confident the real victory is being served right here in town. Let’s hear what you think!