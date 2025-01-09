Café Oaxaca celebrates El Día de Los Reyes Magos

January 6, 2025 – A popular Latin American tradition has joyfully returned to Clovis for the year.

This beloved celebration features a delicious pastry that beautifully recalls the significance of Christmas and brings families together.

El Día de Los Reyes Magos, or “Three Kings Day,” is a day that celebrates the birth of Jesus

with the baking of a round cake called the “Rosca de Reyes.”

“Seeing that people come back every year for the rosca because they really did enjoy it, it’s a heartwarming feeling,” said Rosi Garcia, the manager of Panaderia Café Oaxaca, a Mexican bakery on Villa Avenue.

Café Oaxaca is known for these kinds of desserts – offering traditional Mexican pastries but

also serving vegan desserts for customers looking for alternative treats. Clovis residents adore the café not only for its’ delicious pastries but for the inviting atmosphere inside the store and the friendly smiles offered by each employee.

The beloved Rosca de Reyes from Café Oaxaca is so highly sought after that it sells out quickly each year.

Starting around Christmas, the café begins selling their cherished pastry, and due to its

popularity, it is typically sold out well before January 6. Customers must act fast if they want to secure this festive treat.

Having been born in Mexico herself, Garcia recalled memories of the soft, mouthwatering pastry with a nostalgic smile. She was brought into the baking business by her parents who previously owned the store, allowing them to share their love of Rosca de Reyes with Clovis residents.

Rosca de Reyes, while serving as a beloved tradition of Latin American families, also serves as a reminder of why we celebrate Christmas. Garcia explained that the cake is representative of three wise men in the Christmas story who visit baby Jesus after his birth.

Garcia stated, “[The cake] is round because of the king’s crowns, but it’s also round because it signifies the love that God has for us and how it’s eternal.”

Café Oaxaca’s Rosca de Reyes stands out because it is crafted from conchas, a beloved

Mexican sweet bread renowned throughout the US and Latin America. The cake is adorned with different kinds of fruit, symbolizing the jewels of a crown.

Additionally, each cake is made with a small plastic baby hidden within the crust, symbolizing the concealed nature of Jesus’ birth from King Herod.

“It’s such an awesome feeling knowing that something that my grandparents made has now been a recipe that my mom perfected and now we keep it going…it’s a family legacy,” Garcia shared, displaying her love for the holiday.

A family legacy, indeed, is found in the café. Being in Clovis for 15 years, Panaderia Café

Oaxaca has a rich history in this town of baking delectable sweets such as conchas,

empanadas, cuernitos, and varieties of pan dulce.

To better serve the community, they recently relocated to Villa Avenue, having spent years at their former location at Clovis and Barstow. Now nestled by the new Clovis Vallarta Supermarket and Regal UA Clovis, they enjoy a bigger space and more customers.

Reflecting on the significance of Rosca de Reyes, Garcia explained that the plastic baby

concealed within the pastry also brought families together for a separate celebration.

On January 6, whoever found the plastic baby in the cake became the designated “godparent” of that year, taking on traditional godparent responsibilities within the role.

“Everybody who is gathering to cut up the Rosca de Reyes gets together again on that day,”

Garcia shared. “If you found that baby inside of the rosca, you have to throw that party and you have to make the food.”

This gathering is more than delicious pastries and Mexican food – it is a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas and the importance of family and connection.

Though this year’s Rosca de Reyes is not available past January 6, do not fret – you can enjoy Café Oaxaca’s tasty pan dulce and other desserts at 2331 Villa Avenue year-round. With each visit, you’re not just buying a pastry, but embracing a piece of tradition and family history.