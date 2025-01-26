Central Valley triumphs in 4th Annual Best of the West Army All-Star Game

Led by head coach Robert Golden, an Edison High graduate and six-year NFL veteran, the Central Valley team squared off against Los Angeles, coached by fellow former NFL player Anthony Atkins. Both teams featured top seniors from their respective regions, with the event aiming to foster a love for football while offering these athletes opportunities to impress college scouts from programs like UCLA, Fresno State, and UC Berkeley.

The game, which highlights graduating seniors with exceptional football talent and character, drew fans, families, and college scouts alike for an afternoon of competition and camaraderie. Gates opened at 1 p.m., welcoming attendees to an array of activities, military displays, and food vendors before the game kicked off at 3 p.m.

January 26, 2024 — In front of a spirited crowd at Buchanan High School’s Veterans Memorial Stadium, the Central Valley team triumphed over Los Angeles 21-14 in the 4th Annual Best of the West Army All-Star Game on Saturday, January 25.

Melina Salcedo delivered a stunning rendition of the national anthem, setting a patriotic tone for the event. Moments later, Lorenzo Rios, CEO of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, performed the ceremonial coin toss to officially start the game.

The game opened with a dramatic flyover by the 1106th TASMg, setting the tone for an event filled with excitement. Rain began to fall shortly after Michael Johnson (#23) scored the game’s first touchdown, symbolizing the Central Valley team’s powerful momentum. After a closely contested match that saw multiple impressive touchdown drives from both teams, a decisive tackle by Carlos Hannon Jr. (#55) in the fourth quarter secured the victory for Central Valley, solidifying their dominance as the “Best of the West.”

The festivities began the evening before the game, as players gathered for a pregame ceremony and dinner at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District. The event included team photos, jersey presentations, and motivational speeches, followed by a formal dinner program in the Liberty Ballroom.

On game day, attendees were treated to military static displays and informational booths set up by local military and veterans organizations. The U.S. Army, one of the event’s sponsors, played a prominent role in the activities, which celebrated the connection between athletics, service, and community.

This year’s game was dedicated to the memory of Tony “DB Guru” Perry, a longtime Edison High School coach who mentored hundreds of athletes, including Robert Golden, and helped many achieve college and NFL success. Perry’s impact was deeply felt throughout the day, as players and coaches honored his legacy with their efforts on the field.

Proceeds from the event benefited Hand in Hand Mentoring, a program that helps guide young athletes beyond the field. Admission was $5, with free entry for children under five, veterans, active-duty military, and first responders, emphasizing the game’s focus on community inclusivity.

As the final whistle blew and fans celebrated the Central Valley’s victory, the event stood as a testament to the region’s talent, character, and dedication to the sport. From honoring local legends to providing opportunities for young athletes, the 4th Annual Best of the West Army All-Star Game was a win for everyone involved.

For more information on future events and community programs, visit the Clovis Veterans Memorial District at cvmdistrict.ca.gov or follow them on social media @cvmdistrict.