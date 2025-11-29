Christmas Tree lots in Clovis open for the season with festive local options

November 29, 2025 — As the holiday season sweeps into Clovis, families are beginning the cherished search for the perfect Christmas tree. Several local lots are now open, each offering its own festive atmosphere, and for many residents, the experience of choosing a real tree remains a treasured tradition that marks the true beginning of Christmas.

Leading the lineup this year is The Harvest Patch, located at 5019 N. Gaynor Ave. The small-town holiday destination has transformed into a winter experience complete with a corn maze featuring a glow tunnel, an Elf BBQ s’mores station, a holiday boutique, a pirate bounce house, and multiple photo areas for capturing seasonal memories. Open from November 26 through December 24, the patch provides an immersive holiday outing for families looking to do more than simply pick up a tree. The Harvest Patch notes that its supply is limited this year and will not be restocked once sold out — adding a sense of excitement and urgency for early shoppers.

For many families, the appeal of visiting a tree lot goes far beyond the tree itself. Parents often share stories of bundling up their kids and heading out to find “the one,” letting scent and shape guide their decision. Environmental groups also highlight benefits: real Christmas trees are biodegradable, help support local agriculture, and are typically grown on farms where new trees are planted each year. Many Valley families say the fresh pine scent alone turns their living room into a holiday scene, something artificial trees can’t quite replicate.

Another popular spot, Willow Tree Farms, at Willow and Shepherd in Clovis, offers fresh-cut trees along with pre-flocked and custom-flocked options. The lot has become known for its bright, cheerful setup and friendly staff who help families narrow down the size and style they’re looking for. Many customers return every year, saying that picking a real tree at the same spot has become a tradition tied to memories of their children growing up.

Longtime community staple Sid’s Christmas Trees at Herndon and Villa continues its 47-year tradition this holiday season. Sid brings in roughly 4,000 trees annually, selecting them himself during a September trip to Salem, Oregon. Over the decades, families have made his lot part of their seasonal routine, often returning year after year. Many share stories of kids who once tagged along reluctantly now returning as adults with children of their own. The familiarity — the rows of evergreens, the scent of fresh-cut fir, and the friendly faces — gives the lot a nostalgic charm that has become an unofficial part of Clovis holiday history.

Local tree sellers say that even as artificial trees have grown in popularity, the demand for real trees remains strong. Many families believe real trees create a warmer, more authentic holiday atmosphere. Others appreciate the sustainability aspect: real trees support farms, provide habitat for wildlife while growing, and can later be composted or recycled into mulch.

With multiple festive, family-friendly options across Clovis, residents don’t have to travel far to bring home the magic of a real Christmas tree. Whether families are searching for a flocked centerpiece, an afternoon of holiday fun, or a traditional tree-cutting experience, this year’s local lots offer a little something for everyone — and the annual tradition of choosing a fresh tree continues to live on.