CIF State Track and Field Championships return to Buchanan this weekend

May 30, 2025 — The Annual 105th California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Track and Field Championships took place Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Buchanan High School. They’ve hosted the CIF State Track and Field Championships since 2009. Buchanan head coach Brian Weaver will serve as the state tournament director.

Close to 80 athletes from Clovis Unified are qualified to compete this weekend. The meet has faced controversy as Jurupa Valley High School junior, AB Hernandez, who’s set to compete in the long jump and triple jump, is a transgender athlete. President Donald Trump and his administration have made threats of withdrawing federal funding for the event and going as far to have local law enforcement intervene to prevent her from competing.

On Wednesday, May 28, CIF made new rules where athletes assigned female at birth will

receive medals based on where they would have finished if a transgender athlete had not

competed in the same event − calling it an entry process; The meet will go on as planned.

Here’s a list of all the Clovis Unified athletes that’ll be competing.

Clovis West

Girls: Brooklynn Ashjian, Senior, Pole Vault. A 3-time state qualifier, Central Section

Champion, and two-time conference champion. She is planning on attending BYU.

Madi Harmonson, Junior, Discus. A two-time state qualifier, Central Section runner-up, and a conference champion.

Clovis North

Boys: Ryan Kobzeff (Senior, 4×100), Conor Lott (Junior, 1600), McKay Madsen (Senior, Shot

Put and Discus), Elijah Nyberg (Junior, x100), Tyree Sams (Junior, 100, 4×100), Lucas Smith

(Junior, 4×100)

Girls: Kayla Addo-Boateng (Senior, 4×100), Hayden Craft (Senior, 4×100, 4×400), Zoe

Goldsmith (Senior, 100, 200, 4×100), Emilia Lev (Senior, 4×800), Emma O’Neil (Senior, 300,

4×100, 4×400), Emerson Parks (Senior, 4×400), Keira Quigley (Senior, 4×800), Giselle Renney

(Sophomore, 800, 4×800), Sabella Sanchez (Freshman, 4×800), Demi Villalobos (Freshman,

4×400)

Buchanan

Boys: Donovan Dunmore (Junior, 4X1, 100, 200), Hudson Hergenrader (Senior, 4X1, 100HH,

300H), Max Jauregui (Senior, 800, 4X8), Logan McLamore (4X4), Jaelen Merancio (Junior,

4X10), Andrew Ray (Sophomore, 4X8), Dylan Rea (Sophomore, 4X4), Amani Rodriguez

(Junior, 4X8), Luke Sanders (Senior, 1600 & 4X8), Jeremy Sempre (4X4), Drake Williams

(Senior, 4X1), PJ Woodruff (4X4), Karsyn Van Grouw (Junior, Discus)

Girls: Madison Amrong (Sophomore, 4X1), Brooklyn Buckley (Freshman, 1600 & 4X8),

Victoria Chatter (Senior, 4X1, 100, 200), Sierra Cornett (Senior, 1600 & 4X8), Gaby Gutierrez

(Freshman, 3200), Lauren Jones (Junior, 4X1), Teagan Labandeira (Freshman, 4X1), Elle

Lomeli (Senior, 4X8), Daphne Schengel (Junior, Pole Vault), Tayler Torosian (4X8)

Clovis

Boys: Logan Cole (Senior, 4×400), Tyler Haggard (Senior, 4×400), Kayden Lewis-Burnley

(Sophomore, long jump, 4×400), Breaven Ward (Junior, 4×400)

Girls: Kinsley Efird (Freshman, 100), Krista Hopkins (Sophomore, long jump), Ella Merrihew

(Junior, Discus)

Clovis East

Girls: Indiana Davis (Senior, high jump, triple jump), Liliana Medrano (Freshman, triple jump)

Here’s the schedule:

FIELD EVENT QUALIFYING (FRIDAY)

Combined Shot Put (Wheelchair Girls-Boys followed by Girls-Boys Para)

(Wheelchair/Ambulatory) – 3:00 p.m. Final

Boys’ Discus – 3:00 p.m.

Girls’ Long Jump – 3:00 p.m.

Boys’ Long Jump – 3:00 p.m.

Girls’ High Jump – 3:00 p.m.

Unified Shot Put (Girls-Boys follow) – 5:00 p.m. Final

Girls’ Discus – 5:30 p.m.

Boys’ Shot Put – 5:30 p.m.

Boys’ Pole Vault – 6:00 p.m.

Girls’ Pole Vault – 6:00 p.m.

Boys’ Triple Jump – 6:00 p.m.

Girls’ Triple Jump – 6:00 p.m.

Boys’ High Jump – 7:00 p.m.

Girls’ Shot Put – 8:00 p.m.

TRACK QUALIFYING (FRIDAY)

Girls’ 400m Relay – 5:00 p.m.Boys’ 400 Relay – 5:15 p.m.

Girls’ 1600 m Run – 5:30 p.m.

Boys’ 1600m Run – 5:45 p.m.

Girls’ 100m HH – 6:00 p.m.

Boys’ 110m HH – 6:15 p.m.

Girls Ambulatory 400m Final, Boys’ Ambulatory, Girls Wheelchair, Boys’ Wheelchair – 6:30

p.m.

Girls’ 400m Dash – 6:50 p.m.

Boys’ 400m Dash – 7:05 p.m.

Girls’ 100m Dash – 7:20 p.m

Boys’ 100m Dash – 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ 800m Run – 7:40 p.m.

Boys’ 800m Run – 7:50 p.m.

Girls’ 300m LH – 8:00 p.m.

Boys’ 300m IH – 8:15 p.m.

Unified 400 Relay Final – 8:30 p.m.

Girls’ 200m Dash – 8:40 p.m.

Boys’ 200m Dash – 8:50 p.m.

Unified 100m Dash Final – 9:00 p.m.

Girls’ 1600m Relay – 9:10 p.m.

Boys’ 1600m Relay – 9:30 p.m.

FIELD EVENT CHAMPIONSHIPS (SATURDAY)

Boys’ Discus – 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ Long Jump – 4:45 p.m.

Boys’ Long Jump – 4:45 p.m.

Girls’ High Jump – 5:00 p.m.

Boys’ Pole Vault – 5:15 p.m.

Girls’ Discus – 6:30 p.m.

Boys’ Shot Put – 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Pole Vault – 7:15 p.m.

Boys’ High Jump – 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ Triple Jump – 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ Triple Jump – 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ Shot Put – 8:30 p.m.

TRACK CHAMPIONSHIPS (SATURDAY)

Girls’ 400m Relay – 5:45 p.m.

Boys’ 400m Relay – 5:50 p.m.

Girls’ 1600m Run – 6:00 p.m.

Boys’ 1600m Run – 6:10 p.m.

Girls’ 100m High Hurdles – 6:20 p.m.

Boys’ 110m High Hurdles – 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ 400m Dash – 6:40 p.m.

Boys’ 400m Dash – 6:45 p.m.

Girls’ Ambulatory100m – 6:55 p.m.

Boys’ Ambulatory100m – 7:00 p.m.

Girls Wheelchair100m – 7:05 p.m.

Boys Wheelchair100m – 7:10 p.m.

Girls’ 100m Dash – 7:20 p.m.

Boys’ 100m Dash – 7:25 p.m.

Girls’ 800m Run – 7:40 p.m.

Boys’ 800m Run – 7:45 p.m.

Girls’ 300m LH – 7:50 p.m.

Boys’ 300m IH – 7:55 p.m.

Girls’ 200m Dash – 8:10 p.m.

Boys’ 200m Dash – 8:15 p.m.

Girls’ Ambulatory 200m – 8:20 p.m.

Boys’ Ambulatory 200m – 8:25 p.m.

Girls’ Wheelchair 200m – 8:30 p.m.

Boys Wheelchair 200m – 8:35 p.m.

Girls 4×800 Relay – 8:45 p.m.

Boys 4×800 Relay – 9:00 p.m.

Girls’ 3200m Run – 9:20 p.m.

Boys’ 3200m Run – 9:35 p.m.

Girls’ 1600m Relay – 9:50 p.m.

Boys’ 1600m Relay – 9:55 p.m.