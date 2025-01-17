City council meeting highlights – January 13, 2025

January 16, 2025 — The Clovis City Council meeting on January 13, 2025, opened with a heartfelt tribute to a beloved community leader and transitioned into a forward-looking discussion about the city’s governance.

After Councilmember Basgall led the flag salute, Mayor Pro Tem Diane Pierce presented a proclamation honoring the life of Mouage Mouanoutoua, a prominent figure in the Southeast Asian community and long-time Clovis resident. The proclamation celebrated his legacy of faith, compassion, and service, emphasizing his deep love for family, community, and country. “His memory will live on in the hearts of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the countless individuals whose lives were touched by his unwavering kindness and dedication,” it read. Mouage’s family, including his children and grandchildren, accepted the honor, expressing gratitude for the council’s and community’s support during this difficult time.

The meeting then transitioned to regular business, beginning with approval of the consent calendar. A workshop followed to explore the city’s potential transition from a general law city to a charter city.

City Clerk Brianna Parra, joined by Gail from Lozano and Smith, presented an overview of charter cities, which operate under a local constitution that provides greater authority over municipal affairs, such as elections, land use, and governance. Clovis, currently a general law city, adheres to California state statutes for governance.

The presentation outlined potential benefits, including increased local control, but also highlighted challenges, such as the need for voter approval and potential conflicts with evolving state legislation.

Discussions included the process for adopting a city charter, which requires two public hearings and a voter decision, with the earliest opportunity being the November 2026 election. Staff presented two development options: drafting the charter internally or forming a charter review committee.

Cost emerged as a critical factor, with estimates for drafting and implementing a charter ranging from $1.1 to $1.2 million, encompassing legal fees, elections, and outreach. Council members requested further details on these costs and the experiences of other cities that have transitioned to charter status, including challenges they faced.

The council discussed how charter city status could help Clovis push back against state overreach in areas like housing and water management. However, some cautioned that even charter cities are not immune to state influence. “Being a charter city gives us a seat at the table to assert our local values, even if state legislation continues to evolve,” one councilmember remarked.

The council directed staff to prepare a detailed analysis of the financial, legal, and practical impacts of charter city status, along with examples of other cities’ experiences. The next presentation will also address whether any cities have reverted from charter status and the reasons behind such decisions.

As the discussion moves forward, the council remains committed to a decision that will best serve Clovis residents. Further workshops and public input sessions are planned in the coming months to ensure a comprehensive evaluation of this potential governance change.