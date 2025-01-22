City council meeting highlights – January 21, 2025

January 22, 2025 — The Clovis City Council convened on a recent evening to discuss several important issues, with key decisions shaping the future of the city’s public safety, budget planning, and community development.

The meeting began with a moment of silence to honor Tony Guerrero, a retired Sanger police officer and respected community member who recently passed away. The council members present included Ashbeck, Bessinger, Basgall, Mayor Pro Tem Pierce, and Mayor Mouanoutoua. Public comment was also heard, with Dave DiPalma offering praise for the city’s swift action on a traffic sign issue, showcasing the city’s commitment to responsive governance.

A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to discussing the potential transition from at-large elections to district-based elections. City Clerk Brianna Parra presented draft district maps, and the council debated whether to adopt a 4-member council with an at-large mayor or a 5-member council with five districts. Community feedback was mixed, with some residents supporting the five-district model for better representation, while others, like Molly Analen, expressed a preference for the current at-large system, arguing it allows greater access to all council members. The council acknowledged the importance of community outreach in shaping the decision and decided to continue deliberating.

The Heritage Grove development plan was another point of discussion. Developers presented the project, emphasizing community input and its potential to enhance the area, but residents raised concerns about infrastructure, affordability, and accessibility. The council listened attentively, recognizing the need for balance between development and the community’s well-being.

The council voted 3-2 to change the city’s meeting schedule, moving back to Mondays starting in March, a decision that sparked debate. Mayor Pro Ten Diane Ashbeck opposed the change, citing complications for residents and staff, but the vote passed, signaling a shift in the council’s approach to meetings.

The council dedicated a significant portion of the meeting to discussing Measure Y, which is expected to generate $28 million annually for emergency services, infrastructure, and local businesses. The initial discussion focused on how these funds could be allocated to address staffing shortages, particularly in the police department.

Police Chief John Fleming detailed how the department plans to add three sworn officers this fiscal year, bringing the department to full staffing by July 1, assuming hiring processes proceed as planned. Fleming also discussed addressing a backlog of over 1,200 cases in the department’s records division by reclassifying roles and creating career advancement opportunities.

The conversation also touched on animal services, which are currently the number one call for service in Clovis. Fleming proposed a new position to handle animal service calls, allowing officers to focus on higher-priority incidents. While some council members, expressed concerns about the timing of the discussion, the council agreed on the importance of prioritizing short-term staffing needs while developing a long-term public safety strategy. A more comprehensive five-year plan will be presented on February 4.

As Clovis approaches its annual budget cycle, the council is working to reshape the process with greater transparency and earlier involvement. The city is planning department-specific study sessions in February to address challenges and identify priorities for the upcoming budget.

“This is about more than numbers,” said one coucilmember. “It’s an opportunity to hear clearly from each department about their vulnerabilities and needs, which allows council and the community to weigh in early in the process.”

Council members have expressed concerns about the traditional budget timeline, noting that by the time the budget is presented, there is often little room for meaningful dialogue or adjustments. Mayor Pro Tem Diane Ashbeck voiced a desire to move up the process to allow more discussion, stating, “When the budget is already bound and presented in May, it feels like there’s pressure to approve it as is. We need to shift that mindset.”

The council is also focused on creating a Citizen Oversight Committee for Measure Y funds to ensure transparency and accountability. Council members are working to establish best practices for the committee’s structure and roles, ensuring it provides effective oversight.

During the meeting, Mayor Mouanoutoua emphasized the need for departments to consider the city’s vulnerabilities over the next decade, particularly fire risks in newly developed areas and aging infrastructure. “After the Lahaina fire, it’s clear we need to think ahead”, highlighting the importance of long-term planning.

The council also discussed how to gather input from the public earlier in the process, with ideas such as small group meetings with department heads to alleviate the pressure of lengthy budget hearings. However, members cautioned against creating the appearance of decisions being made outside formal public hearings.

Public comments during the meeting underscored the community’s desire for transparency and accountability regarding Measure Y funds. Resident Patty Casio praised the Clovis police and fire departments for their community outreach, particularly in educating voters during the election process. “The transparency and oversight committee were key to gaining voters’ trust,” she said. Others echoed the sentiment, stressing the importance of ensuring that Measure Y funds are allocated effectively to support the intended services.

The council plans to incorporate public feedback into the financial planning process, with input sessions scheduled to begin on March 18. In addition to Measure Y updates, the council announced that Fire Station 2 would be reopening following reconstruction, with a celebration and open house planned in the coming months.

The Clovis City Council’s commitment to transparency and community engagement is evident in their efforts to reshape the budget process and ensure that Measure Y funds are used effectively. With study sessions, input opportunities, and a focus on long-term planning, the council is laying the groundwork for a more participatory and transparent governance model that reflects the priorities of the community.

As Clovis continues to grow and evolve, the council’s collaborative approach to budgeting, public safety, and infrastructure planning will be crucial in meeting the needs of residents while ensuring sustainable development and community well-being.