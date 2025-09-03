City of Clovis appoints 21 students to Youth Commission

September 3, 2025 – The City of Clovis has announced the appointment of 21 local high school students to the City of Clovis Youth Commission, a group established in 2023 to amplify young voices on civic matters. The newly selected commissioners will serve a term from September 2025 to May 2026.

These students underwent a rigorous selection process, which included submitting applications and participating in interviews, before being chosen to serve. Their roles will be multifaceted, including volunteering in the community, representing young people at various city events, and offering valuable input to the Clovis City Council and City Staff on issues that directly impact the city’s youth.

The Youth Commission, a direct initiative of the Clovis City Council, aims to foster civic engagement among young people. This new cohort of commissioners is poised to continue that mission.

The City of Clovis extends its gratitude to the new commissioners for their commitment to serving the community.