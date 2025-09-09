City of Clovis resolves Senior Center Activity Center dispute, reopens facility

September 9, 2025 — The Clovis Senior Activity Center has officially reopened its doors to the public following a brief closure to address a dispute regarding the use of its multi-purpose room. The facility, which serves as a community hub for various activities, faced a conflict between two of its user groups: ballroom dancers and pickleball players.

The central issue stemmed from the use of temporary painters’ tape to mark the pickleball court lines. Ballroom dancers raised concerns that the adhesive tape was damaging the specialized dance floor. In response to the conflict and with a focus on finding a long-term solution, the city temporarily closed the activity center.

During the closure, city staff worked on a resolution that would accommodate both groups. The solution involved the installation of permanent, painted lines for the pickleball court directly onto the floor. This new arrangement eliminates the need for temporary tape and allows both dancers and pickleball players to utilize the same space without causing damage.

City officials have expressed gratitude to the community for its patience during the temporary closure. The permanent court lines are now in place, and the multi-purpose room is ready for all community members to enjoy for both dance and sport.