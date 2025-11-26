Clovis Appliance prepares for Small Business Saturday with big deals and one very friendly greeter

November 26, 2025 — Small Business Saturday is almost here, and one long-time Clovis favorite is ready to welcome shoppers with unbeatable prices, hometown service, and even a wagging tail.

Clovis Appliance, proudly serving the Valley since 1951, is gearing up for one of the biggest shopping days of the season with its annual Black November savings event. Shoppers can find deals up to 43% off on GE appliances through December 3, including the full lineup — GE, Profile, Café, Monogram, and Hotpoint — all under one local roof.

As the nation’s largest exclusive GE Appliance dealer, Clovis Appliance offers the selection and competitive pricing of a major retailer while keeping its commitment to personal, knowledgeable service. That local touch is part of what has kept generations of customers coming back.

But this year, there’s another reason to stop in: Cody, the store’s beloved golden retriever and “pawfessional greeter.” Cody has quickly become a fan favorite among shoppers, happily welcoming visitors with tail wags, charm, and the kind of customer service you can only get from a four-legged employee.

Clovis Appliance remains deeply connected to the community and to fellow small businesses, and Small Business Saturday highlights just how important these local shops are to the heart of Old Town and beyond. Whether you’re upgrading your kitchen, replacing a hardworking washer, or simply coming by to say hello to Cody, there’s never been a better time to support local.

Support a Clovis classic. Shop small. Save big. And don’t forget to give Cody a scratch behind the ears when you stop by.