Clovis Bluegrass in the Park: A Night of Music and Community Support for Gary Vessel

June 7, 2025 — The 17th season of Clovis Bluegrass in the Park continues to fill Liberty Park with the vibrant sounds of bluegrass and old-time music. These free Friday evening concerts at Clovis Veterans Memorial Park (901 Fifth St.), presented by the California Bluegrass Association, are a beloved tradition in our community.

This past Friday, June 6th, the park hosted a particularly special and poignant evening: the dedicated fundraiser for community member Gary Vessel. A highly respected luthier and active bluegrass musician, Gary recently suffered a severe stroke. Compounding the challenge, he was uninsured at the time due to administrative issues with the state, leaving him facing immense medical costs for his hospital stay, emergency services, procedures, and ongoing care.

The “Central Valley Bluegrass Family,” consisting of Hal Horn (banjo), Rob “Bearrr” Murray (bass), Jason Winfrey (guitar), and Dan Stein (guitar), delivered a fantastic show as part of this special night. The concert was a powerful demonstration of how our community comes together, with heartfelt vocals and outstanding instrumentals filling the air, all in support of Gary Vessel.

Many attendees arrived early to secure their favorite spots under the shade of Liberty Park’s trees, creating a perfect evening atmosphere for this important cause. Gary, known as a master craftsman whose instruments are played worldwide, is deeply valued by his clients, colleagues, musicians, and friends for his generosity, warmth, passion, humor, and quiet strength. He now faces intensive rehabilitation, long-term therapy, and full-time support, as he is currently unable to work or run his shop, Vessel Stringed Instruments in Modesto.

For those who wish to contribute directly to Gary’s recovery and medical expenses, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up. You can find the link and learn more about Gary’s situation here.

The free concerts will continue throughout the summer, every Friday evening at 6:30 PM (and moving to 6:00 PM in August and September), showcasing a diverse lineup of regional bluegrass and old-time bands. Be sure to mark your calendars for upcoming performances by groups such as the Apple Fritter Gang, Sycamore Bend, The Arkansas Sheiks, Ripe for Pickin’, Dirty Cello, Silver City, Sugar Pine, Tall Can Koozi, Tule Fog Boys, and Uncle Ephus.

Clovis Bluegrass in the Park offers a wonderful opportunity to unwind, connect with neighbors, and enjoy the rich tradition of bluegrass and Americana music. Remember to bring your chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets for a delightful Friday evening in Liberty Park.

Please note that event schedules are subject to change, and it is always a good idea to confirm before attending.