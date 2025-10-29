Clovis Botanical Garden celebrates grand opening of new visitor center

October 29, 2025 — The Clovis Botanical Garden reached a major milestone this September with the grand opening of its new Visitor Center, marking the completion of a project that has been years in the making. City leaders, volunteers, and supporters gathered to celebrate the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including Clovis Mayor Vong Mouanoutoua and Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig, who both attended to commemorate the occasion.

The event drew a crowd of community members eager to see the striking new building, which now serves as the garden’s centerpiece. The Visitor Center combines modern architecture with natural beauty, constructed from concrete, steel, and glass to create a bright and welcoming space. Inside, the facility includes a gift shop, a small office, and a conference room that opens to a patio overlooking the garden’s drought-tolerant landscapes.

The project officially broke ground on July 31, 2024, and has been fueled entirely by donations and volunteer support. Earlier this year, the Wine Walk in the Garden fundraiser brought in more than $70,000 to help complete final features such as custom cabinetry, glasswork, and display cases. The new building stands as a testament to the hard work and dedication of the many individuals who contributed their time and resources to bring it to life.

The opening of the Visitor Center represents a major step forward in the Clovis Botanical Garden’s mission to promote water conservation and sustainable landscaping across the Central Valley. The facility will host educational programs, workshops, and community events year-round, expanding opportunities for visitors to learn and connect with nature.

Volunteers remain an essential part of the garden’s success, maintaining the grounds and supporting ongoing projects that keep the space thriving. With the completion of the Visitor Center, the garden is now better equipped to welcome visitors, showcase its educational displays, and continue growing as a regional hub for conservation and community engagement.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked not only the opening of a new facility but also the start of a new chapter for the Clovis Botanical Garden — one rooted in community effort, environmental stewardship, and shared pride in a space that will inspire generations to come.