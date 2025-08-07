Clovis businesses rally for Sierra Vista Mall’s backpack giveaway

August 7, 2025 — Sierra Vista Mall is holding a backpack and school supplies giveaway, with a drawing scheduled for August 14th. Local businesses are stepping up to help, with several making generous donations to support the community effort.

Donations have poured in from a variety of stores located within the mall. Prodigy Boardshop, Two Hands Corn Dogs, and Abigail’s Candy Shop have all contributed to the cause. Other local businesses, including Time Machine and the mall’s newest addition, Bynd Hype, have also been recognized for their generosity.

The giveaway is open to anyone who follows a few simple steps on the mall’s Facebook page: like the giveaway post, follow the page, and tag two friends. However, the mall has made it clear that there is a limit of one entry per person to keep the contest fair.

In addition to the giveaway, other retailers are participating in back-to-school promotions. Daniel’s Jewelers, for example, is offering back-to-school jewelry essentials with discounts of up to 80% off, $100 off, and free gifts.