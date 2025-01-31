Clovis Chamber of Commerce salutes local businesses

January 30, 2025 – Another great year is down in the books for the Clovis Chamber of

Commerce, who celebrated businesses, organizations, and individuals who have shaped the

legacy of Clovis in our Central Valley with their Salute to Business Awards Luncheon on January 30.

The event, held in the Main Hall of the Clovis Senior Activity Center, put the spotlight on those shaping Clovis’ bright future, such as Lisa Oliveira (Director of the Year), Richard Caglia (Business Person of the Year), and Jennifer Joaquin (Chamber Ambassador of the Year).

Conversation buzzed in every corner of the hall, with business associates and old friends

sharing laughter, hugs, and handshakes in the tightly packed room. Attendees squeezed their way through tables and chairs to see friends and colleagues and embrace one another with a warm smile.

Each table was ornately decorated with small glasses for iced tea and water, small gift boxes at each seat, and a detailed program with information about the event’s progression, biographies about each award honoree, and acknowledgements for their many sponsors.

Clovis Chamber CEO Greg Newman greeted the audience warmly as individuals took their

seats, glasses and silverware clinking loudly throughout the room as attendees were served a salad to begin the lunch.

Newman expressed his gratitude for those who contributed to the event’s success and introduced a video for the chamber’s previous year in review. The video detailed the many

celebrations the city of Clovis held, including several ribbon cutting events and other gatherings.

He also welcomed Deacon Mark Schultz of the Lady of Perpetual Help Church, who delivered a heartfelt invocation, and the Clovis Community College Choir, who gave passionate performances for the audience to enjoy.

Following this, various individuals ascended the stage to share about the impact of Clovis

businesses and their importance not just in Fresno County, but in the Valley and the nation as a whole.

This idea was exemplified as Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross, Taylor Poisall, addressed the audience regarding the devastating LA fires and the outpouring of support Los Angeles has received from Central Valley businesses, particularly those in the room.

“So many people, a few in this room, have activated to donate funds, see how they can help, collect items, and so much more,” Poisall shared. “People who have turned their compassion into action.”

Poisall’s speech resonated deeply in the hearts of the attendees, reminding the audience that these businesses are about more than making a living for oneself – they are necessary

components of a community that cares for those in need.

Following this, Newman invited Corey Stone, their 2024 Chair, to speak about the impact the Clovis Chamber had in the previous year.

Stone discussed the success of initiatives that were passed in the city of Clovis such as

Proposition 36, Measure A, and Measure Y, stating that “these are things that really grow our whole economy, and more importantly, observe our way of life here in Clovis.”

But Stone additionally remarked that, besides celebrating the policy wins and numbers behind the city’s success in 2024, the most memorable part of the year for him in the Chamber was the relationships he found.

“We’re all passionate about the same thing: that’s making Clovis an amazing community to not only new businesses, but to all of them,” he stated. “It’s been an absolute honor to serve as your chairman, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the Clovis Chamber of Commerce.”

After these final statements in his speech as the outgoing board chair, Stone began speaking about the first honoree of the luncheon, Lisa Oliveira, the President / CEO of Visit

Fresno County, receiving the award for Director of the Year.

Oliveira expressed immense gratitude towards her colleagues. She stated that it was an

incredible honor to receive the award, having observed two previous winners of the award being people that she greatly admired.

“I got to watch them see what it actually takes to be a great board member that really dedicates themselves to the community,” she stated. “I knew I had big shoes to fill.”

As the afternoon continued, these sentiments were reflected in each honoree’s speeches:

thankfulness for their fellow teammates and for their predecessors, who showed them what it was like to be a great leader.

This could not have been truer than for Lisa Smittcamp, who received the Einar Cook

Leadership Award. Throughout her remarks, she displayed her love for those that brought her to this point.

She shared about the honor of receiving such recognition from a family she so deeply admired, stating that she was the “President of the Cook Family Fan Club,” eliciting laughter from the audience.

She also expressed deep gratitude for her family and friends, emphasizing the mark they have left in her life and how much they have done for her.

Smittcamp finished her speech by stating, “People remember Einar Cook as a very humble and selfless and visionary man who worked extremely hard and was totally dedicated to community service…So if you want to know what makes Lisa Smittcamp tick, that’s it. That is what I hope to be remembered by.”

With these words in mind, attendees left the Clovis Senior Activity Center with grateful hearts and a strong sense of community spirit. As community members streamed outside into the inviting afternoon sunshine in Old Town, this reminder of community-centered compassion and servitude was in the hearts of these individuals.