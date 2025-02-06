Clovis City Council debates non-sanctuary status

February 6, 2025 — The debate over sanctuary city status took center stage at Tuesday night’s Clovis City Council meeting, drawing strong opinions from residents on both sides of the issue. The discussion was spurred by Mayor Pro Tem Diane Pearce, who proposed that Clovis follow the lead of Huntington Beach in declaring itself a non-sanctuary city.

The conversation gained traction after Huntington Beach’s city council voted two weeks ago to defy California’s sanctuary state law, which has been in place since 2017. That law prevents state and local resources from being used to assist federal immigration authorities. Huntington Beach’s decision ignited discussions across the state, including in Clovis, where Pearce said she received inquiries from residents urging the city to consider a similar move.

Pearce took to social media to gauge public opinion, asking if Clovis should declare itself a non-sanctuary city. The response, she said, was enough to bring the issue before the council. Her proposal quickly became a flashpoint, sparking an impassioned debate among Clovis residents who packed the council chambers.

Supporters of the non-sanctuary designation argued that Clovis should align with Huntington Beach to work with federal authorities in removing undocumented immigrants with criminal records. Some voiced concerns about public safety, arguing that local law enforcement should not be restricted from cooperating with federal agencies.

Opponents, however, pushed back, questioning whether such a measure was necessary in one of the safest communities in the region. They raised concerns about the potential consequences for immigrant families and the legal risks associated with defying state law. Some also challenged the notion that undocumented immigrants were responsible for significant crime in Clovis.

While the sanctuary city debate dominated the evening, the council tackled a wide range of issues affecting Clovis residents, from public safety and infrastructure to waste management and community recreation. With tensions running high, it remains to be seen whether the council will take further action on Pearce’s proposal in the coming weeks.