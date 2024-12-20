Clovis city government: a conversation with Lynne Ashbeck

December 10, 2024 — The Clovis City Council is navigating a transformative period as it addresses challenges brought about by redistricting and the implementation of Measure Y, a recently approved sales tax increase. Former Mayor Lynne Ashbeck, who continues to serve on the council, shared her insights on the city’s evolving governance and its priorities for the future.

Redistricting: Balancing Representation and Unity

Redistricting has been a key issue for the council, prompting discussions on whether the city will adopt five districts or four districts with an at-large mayor. For Ashbeck, the challenge lies in maintaining Clovis’ cohesive governance while adapting to this structural change.

“We must never believe we’re being elected to represent a neighborhood rather than the whole city,” Ashbeck said. “A district should be where you live, not who you serve. If we become tribal—focused solely on our own districts—it will undermine the things that make Clovis great.”

Public input remains a critical component of the redistricting process, with discussions scheduled for further refinement. Ashbeck emphasized the importance of crafting a framework that reflects Clovis’ commitment to collective governance.

Measure Y: Investing in Safety and Accountability

The overwhelming passage of Measure Y, which increases sales tax to fund public safety and other priorities, underscores the community’s willingness to invest in the city’s future. Ashbeck highlighted the importance of safety as a cornerstone of Clovis’ identity.

“People like Clovis because it’s safe, and safety requires investment,” she said. “The community’s support for Measure Y shows they believe in our leadership and are willing to fund initiatives that maintain our quality of life.”

Looking ahead, the council plans to establish a citizen oversight committee to ensure accountability for the $28 million annual revenue expected from Measure Y. Ashbeck stressed the importance of adhering to promises made during the campaign and staying transparent with residents.

Strategic Leadership Amid Staggered Terms

With staggered council terms and the potential for new leadership in 2026, Ashbeck acknowledged the need for continuity and consensus-building. Clovis’ tradition of rotating mayoral roles has fostered a spirit of collaboration that Ashbeck believes will be crucial as the council navigates these transitions.

“Clovis is great not because of what we’re doing today, but because of decisions made 25 years ago,” she said. “Our strategic plan, updated for the first time in a decade, serves as a map to guide us forward while preserving our values.”

Ashbeck’s emphasis on serving the common good remains central to her vision for Clovis. “If my neighborhood looks great, but yours doesn’t, that’s not a win for anyone,” she said. “We all live here together, and our success depends on shared commitment to the whole city.”

Looking Ahead

As Clovis adapts to redistricting and implements Measure Y, the city council faces a pivotal moment in ensuring that governance reflects the values and priorities of its residents. With experienced leaders like Ashbeck advocating for transparency, accountability, and unity, Clovis is poised to navigate these changes while preserving the community spirit that defines its identity.

Residents are encouraged to participate in upcoming council meetings and stay engaged in shaping the future of Clovis.