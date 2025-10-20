Clovis comes together for the 14th Annual Clovis Night Out

October 20, 2025 — When the sun dipped below the trees at David McDonald Park and the string lights began to twinkle across vendor tents, Clovis once again showed why it’s known for its small-town charm and community pride. The 14th Annual Clovis Night Out, held on Saturday, October 18, brought thousands of residents together for an evening of food, fun, and family—an annual reminder of what makes this city special.

Hosted by the Clovis Police Department and powered by the Clovis Police Foundation, the event featured more than 100 local vendors, 26 food booths, live music, and vehicle displays from multiple city departments. Kids could be seen racing between bounce houses, while parents sampled everything from barbecue to shaved ice, chatting with friends and neighbors as the park filled with laughter and conversation.

“Clovis Night Out is our version of National Night Out,” said Ty Wood, Public Information Officer for the Clovis Police Department. “It’s a fun time for our community to come together with police and other city departments to foster relationships and promote safety in our neighborhoods.”

This year’s celebration also included a special local highlight: Clovis native and Olympian Jenna Prandini helped introduce the city’s first children’s book alongside author Susie Harter, a Clovis resident. The moment captured the heart of what Clovis Night Out represents—community connection and local pride.

The park was lined with displays from city departments and community organizations, including Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Table Mountain Rancheria Police Department, and others who joined to share safety resources and connect with the public. With each passing year, the event continues to grow, and this one may have drawn the largest crowd yet—estimated at well over 8,000 people.

Wood said preparation for the event begins nearly a year in advance, with departments and volunteers working together to make sure every detail runs smoothly—from security and permits to vendor logistics and entertainment. “Every year our police department works well with the other city departments, community organizations, and businesses to host a fun, family-friendly event celebrating our community and public safety,” he said.

As families made their way home, one thing was clear: Clovis Night Out isn’t just an annual event—it’s a reflection of the city’s unity and heart. And with planning for 2026 already underway, the Clovis tradition is stronger than ever.