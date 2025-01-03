Clovis cross country teams celebrate a year of triumphs

December 31, 2024 — As the year draws to a close, the Clovis High School cross country teams have plenty to celebrate. Their 2024 season was nothing short of remarkable, capped by a standout performance at the Nike Cross Country Nationals earlier this month in Portland, Oregon.

The girls’ team etched their names into the history books with a third-place finish on the national stage, showcasing resilience and teamwork on the challenging Glendoveer Golf Course. Battling rain and muddy terrain, they proved why they are considered one of the premier high school cross country programs in the country.

The boys’ team also made waves this season, earning a top-10 finish at the national meet and solidifying their place among the elite. Both teams qualified for Nike Nationals, a feat in itself that underscores the depth of talent and commitment within the Clovis cross country program.

Looking back on the year, the teams not only shone on the course but also fostered a strong sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship. They brought home accolades from regional and state competitions, consistently placing among the best and representing the Clovis community with pride.

Off the course, the teams bonded through countless early morning practices, community events, and the shared triumphs and challenges that define cross country. Their journey exemplified what it means to strive for excellence, both as athletes and individuals.

As the community celebrates their achievements, the focus now turns to 2025. With many returning athletes and a legacy of success, the Clovis High School cross country teams are poised to continue their tradition of excellence.

Here’s to the year that was—a season of mud, medals, and memories. Clovis cross country, take a well-deserved victory lap.