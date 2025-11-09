Clovis Crush Soccer teams host doubleheader celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month

November 9, 2025 — Clovis Community College brought campus spirit and cultural pride to the field on Friday, November 7, during the annual “Crush Soccer Double Header”, a community event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with food, music, and competitive play from both the men’s and women’s soccer teams.

The day kicked off with the women’s match against Taft College at 12:30 p.m. The Crush fought hard but ultimately fell short, losing 3–1 despite a strong showing from their midfield and defensive line.

Following the women’s game, fans stayed to cheer on the men’s team as they faced Fresno City College at 3 p.m. It was also Sophomore Day for the men’s squad, marking an emotional farewell for players wrapping up their time with the team. The match ended in a 1–1 tie after a spirited back-and-forth contest, with the Crush maintaining a strong defensive stance in the second half.

The event wasn’t just about soccer, it was about community. The Latino Faculty & Staff Association, along with the MESA Program and both Crush soccer teams, helped organize the celebration. Food and drinks were available for purchase, halftime activities kept the crowd engaged, and fans had the chance to grab official Crush soccer apparel.

From students and staff to local families, supporters filled the sidelines, creating a festive atmosphere that showcased the college’s commitment to both athletic excellence and cultural unity.