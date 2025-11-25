Clovis Elks and CUSD fill 150 food boxes for local families in annual Thanksgiving tradition

November 25, 2025 — The Clovis Elks Lodge No. 2599 continued a 45-year holiday tradition Monday evening as volunteers from across the community gathered for the annual filling of the boxes, assembling 150 large food boxes for local families in need.

The event, held Nov. 24 at the Clovis Elks Lodge on Woodworth Avenue, brought together Elks members, Clovis Unified School District partners, and more than 60 growers, packers, merchants, private citizens, and Boy Scouts. Volunteers worked in a large, coordinated assembly line inside the lodge, sorting and packing produce, pantry staples, and holiday meal essentials for families identified through CUSD.

Organizers emphasized that the food giveaway reflects the long-running partnership between the Elks, the school district, and local businesses. The participation of growers and merchants continues to be a major part of the event’s success, contributing fresh products and supplies year after year.

Once the final boxes were completed and prepared for distribution, volunteers gathered for a complimentary dinner provided by several local restaurants. The shared meal has become a tradition that reinforces the sense of camaraderie and community service the event is known for.

The Clovis Elks Lodge No. 2599, located a block southwest of Old Town Clovis, maintains a full schedule of meetings, meals, and community events throughout the year. Lodge meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays each month, with additional committee and trustee meetings open to Elks in good standing. Weekly dinner offerings and a members’ bar also serve as gathering points for the organization.

Organizers noted that the annual food-packing night remains one of the lodge’s most valued community efforts, bringing together partners from throughout the region to support families during the Thanksgiving season.