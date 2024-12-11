Clovis Elks Lodge #2599 and CUSD’s 44th annual food giveaway

November 26, 2024 – The Clovis Elks Lodge #2599 was host to a grand sight as members and volunteers joined forces for the 44th annual Thanksgiving food drive. The lodge’s hallmark event, dubbed “the filling of the boxes,” brought together Elks members, Boy Scouts from Troop #257, and community volunteers in a spirited effort to help families in need.

Inside the lodge, long tables lined the room, each serving as a station for the assembly line. Volunteers, including first-timers and seasoned participants, worked to fill boxes with essential food items. Under the guidance of event organizers, each station was carefully managed to ensure that every box received the right portions of canned goods, fresh produce, and other staples.

“We have 26 stations set up this year,” explained Steven Majors, an Elks member. “Some stations need helpers to unpack and prepare items for the boxes, but everyone pitching in – it will work like a well-oiled machine.”

The Boy Scouts played a key role, assembling and moving the boxes through the line. In no time, the task was completed, highlighting the power of teamwork and community spirit. The boxes were then staged for distribution the next day, with fresh carrots, celery, and turkeys added to complete the holiday meal packages.

The Clovis Unified School District partnered with the Elks Lodge to identify families in need. On distribution day, families arrived with vouchers to receive their food boxes, greeted by more volunteers eager to lend a hand.

At the end of the packing, the volunteers were treated to a well-deserved meal. Local businesses, including B.C.’s Pizza, Luna’s Pizza, and Little Caesars, generously donated food for the workers.

The event exemplifies how community support can make a difference. Grocery stores, produce companies, and local restaurants all contributed donations to make the food drive possible. The Elks Lodge encourages more businesses and individuals to get involved in future events, emphasizing the value of collective effort.

As the volunteers left with full bellies and fuller hearts, the sense of purpose was undeniable. For the Clovis Elks Lodge, the annual food drive isn’t just about delivering meals—it’s about creating a community rooted in kindness and generosity.