Clovis gears up for annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 1

November 28, 2025 — The City of Clovis is preparing to kick off the holiday season with one of its most beloved traditions: the annual Clovis Christmas Tree Lighting, set for Monday, Dec. 1, at the Clovis Civic Center.

Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m., where families, residents, and visitors will gather for an evening filled with music, lights, and community spirit. This year’s celebration features live performances from the Clark Intermediate and Clovis High School choirs, bringing classic holiday sounds to the Civic Center plaza.

Mayor Vong Mouanoutoua will deliver a seasonal message before the city’s towering Christmas tree is illuminated, officially marking the start of the holiday season in Clovis.

A highlight for many families will be the arrival of Santa Claus himself, making a grand entrance aboard the Clovis Transit Trolley. After the tree lighting, children will have the chance to meet Santa and enjoy festive refreshments and treats provided at the event.

City officials say the evening offers a variety of moments perfect for photos and video, from the choirs’ performances to the exact moment the tree lights up the night sky. Local media will also have opportunities to speak with city leaders and families attending the event.

The Clovis Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at the Clovis Civic Center, 1033 Fifth Street. The community is invited to bundle up, bring their holiday cheer, and join in this cherished annual celebration.