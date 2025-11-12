Clovis honors local heroes with daylong Veterans Day celebration

November 12, 2025 — Clovis came together Tuesday to honor the nation’s heroes with a full day of Veterans Day activities that filled Veterans Memorial District with gratitude, community spirit, and patriotic pride.

The day began early with the annual VFW Post 3225 Pancake Breakfast in the Independence Room, where local veterans and their families gathered over stacks of pancakes and coffee to share stories and camaraderie. From there, the celebration stretched across Veterans Parkway, where rows of polished classics and muscle cars lined up for the annual Car Show, one of the most popular attractions of the day.

Inside, visitors could view Veterans documentaries in the auditorium and explore the Community Heritage Center, which opened its doors to showcase exhibits dedicated to local military history. The “Faces of Our Veterans” display in Veterans A/B drew a steady crowd, offering a moving tribute to those who served, while the American Legion Post 147 and an Eagle Scout project partnered to host a successful community blood drive.

At 11 a.m., the Liberty Ballroom echoed with patriotic tunes as the Veterans Day Concert brought the community together in song, culminating in a standing ovation for local servicemen and women in attendance. Later in the afternoon, applause filled the air again as Car Show awards were presented at 1 p.m., recognizing participants who proudly displayed their vehicles in honor of veterans.

The day concluded with the District’s annual Veterans Day Dinner, an intimate evening dedicated to honoring local veterans and their guests. Held at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District building, the dinner provided a chance for reflection, appreciation, and heartfelt connection.

Organizers thanked the many volunteers who helped make the event possible. Community members had the opportunity to sign up in the week leading up to the celebration to assist with preparations, decorations, and activities.

From sunrise breakfasts to evening tributes, Clovis once again proved its commitment to remembering and celebrating those who served — a community united in gratitude.