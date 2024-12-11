Clovis lights up the holidays at Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

December 3, 2024 – Downtown Clovis was alive with holiday magic Monday night as the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting brought together families, friends, and neighbors in celebration. The event, held at the Civic Center on 5th Street, showcased the spirit of community and the joy of the season, drawing one of the largest crowds in recent memory.

Mayor Lynne Ashbeck, joined by City Council Members Drew Bessinger, Matt Basgall, and Mayor Pro Tem Vong Mouanoutoua, kicked off the evening with heartfelt words of gratitude and excitement. “This is the largest crowd I have seen in a long, long time,” Mayor Ashbeck said, addressing the audience with a wide smile.

The evening began with performances by Clark Intermediate School’s choir, who filled the square with their renditions of Underneath the Tree, The First Noel, and Santa Claus Is Coming to Town. Their youthful voices warmed the hearts of attendees and set the stage for an unforgettable night.

Next, the Clovis High choir mesmerized the crowd with powerful and sophisticated performances of Carol of the Bells and Mary Sat A-Rockin’. Earlier, in a spontaneous moment, the high school students joined in as Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You played through the speakers, their voices building to the song’s iconic crescendo. The surprise singalong earned applause and added to the festive atmosphere.

As the last notes of the choir faded into the cool December air, the crowd erupted in cheers as a brightly lit trolley rolled into view, carrying the guest of honor. Santa Claus waved enthusiastically as the City of Clovis Transit Trolley pulled up, adorned with twinkling lights that illuminated his festive arrival. Children squealed with delight as Santa stepped off the trolley and made his way to the base of the towering Christmas tree.

In a countdown led by Santa and Mayor Ashbeck, the Clovis Christmas Tree was illuminated in a dazzling display of lights, drawing gasps of awe from the gathered crowd. The towering tree sparkled against the night sky, its glow a beacon of the holiday spirit.

The festivities didn’t end there. Santa stayed to meet with families, posing for photos, sharing laughs, and handing out complimentary holiday refreshments. Hot cocoa and cookies, provided by the city, brought warmth and sweetness to the chilly evening.

Meanwhile, small moments of wonder played out across the square. An elderly gentleman with a cane delighted a young boy by pointing to the night sky, tracing the path of a space station as it moved overhead. Such fleeting yet heartwarming interactions embodied the spirit of the evening, reminding everyone of the magic that this time of year brings.

Adding to the charm of the night, the Clovis High choir sold poinsettias to raise money for their program. The vibrant plants, held carefully by attendees, added pops of color to the festive scene and symbolized the community’s support for its youth.

Behind the scenes, the Clovis General Services Department worked tirelessly to ensure every detail of the event sparkled. From the glowing trolley to the seamless flow of activities, their efforts made the evening truly memorable.

For many, the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting is more than just a tradition—it’s a cornerstone of the Clovis holiday season. It’s a time for neighbors to come together, for children to feel the magic of Santa’s presence, and for everyone to reflect on the joy and unity that defines this small-town community.

As the final notes of Christmas carols faded and the twinkling tree lights illuminated the Civic Center, families lingered, soaking in the warmth of the moment. The start of the holiday season in Clovis had officially begun, and it was as bright and merry as ever.