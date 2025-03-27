Clovis local legend Rusty Crow prepares to turn 104

March 20, 2025 — As Clovis gears up for its 111th annual rodeo, one of its longtime residents is reaching a milestone that nearly rivals the event’s long history. Rusty Crowe, a U.S. Navy veteran and former team roper, is celebrating his 104th year in just a few weeks. April 7th will mark the day, a testament to a life well-lived, filled with family, tradition, and deep roots in the Clovis community.

Crowe served in the Navy from 1942 to 1946 before returning home to the Central Valley. His love for rodeo was ingrained in him from an early age, growing up in a household where roping was a way of life. His father was an avid rodeo participant, and Crowe followed suit, competing in team roping at the Clovis Rodeo and forming friendships with rodeo legends, including renowned clown Wilbur Plaugher.

Roping was more than a pastime for Crowe—it was a family tradition that he embraced and passed down. Raised in a rural part of Clovis, he spent years refining his skills and sharing them with loved ones. His deep-rooted connection to the town is evident, a reflection of the strong sense of home and community that defines the area.

A firm believer in traditional values, Crowe and his wife built a life centered on family, hard work, and integrity. Crowe’s legacy is well-known throughout Clovis, and the community continues to recognize his contributions. Many in Clovis admire his steadfast commitment to old-school principles and the lasting impact he has had on those around him.

As Rusty Crowe marks his 104th birthday, Clovis comes together to honor not just the years he has lived but the legacy he continues to build. He remains a cherished figure in the town’s history, embodying the resilient and proud spirit of Clovis and its rodeo traditions.

Happy birthday, Rusty!