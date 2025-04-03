Clovis man undergoes life-saving heart transplant, family seeks support

April 3, 2025 — A Clovis family is rallying around their loved one after a life-saving heart transplant at Stanford Hospital. Michael Wilkinson, 47, has been battling heart problems for 14 years, enduring multiple procedures and medication adjustments to extend his life. Now, with a new heart, he faces a long road to recovery.

Wilkinson was placed on the heart transplant list on March 12, and just 13 days later, he received the call that a donor heart was available. On March 25, he was wheeled into the operating room at 6:30 p.m., where surgeons worked tirelessly for 14 hours to complete the procedure. The next morning, his wife, Tiffany Wilkinson, received the call confirming that the surgery was a success.

Though the surgery was successful, the Wilkinson family now faces significant financial hurdles. Michael must remain in the hospital for at least a month before relocating to temporary housing near Stanford for three to six months of post-transplant care. The cost of staying at an RV park near the hospital—$2,500 per month plus utilities—adds to the strain of maintaining their Clovis home.

Despite the challenges ahead, the Wilkinson family remains hopeful. Michael’s journey has been defined by perseverance, and his loved ones are determined to support him through this critical period of healing.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to assist with medical and living expenses as the family navigates the next phase of Michael’s recovery. Those interested in contributing can find their GoFundMe link here.