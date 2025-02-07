Clovis native signs with Hendrick Motorsports

January 5, 2025 – A teenager hailing from our small town is making it in NASCAR’s big leagues this year.

19-year-old Corey Day has officially signed with Hendrick Motorsports, a team of racecar stars who boast of being the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history, with a total of 14 wins and counting.

Thousands of fans expressed their enthusiasm online when the racing team posted about the signing on their social media pages.

“Corey comes from a great racing family and in a short time has shown a level of talent that sets him apart. What he’s already accomplished at this point in his career speaks volumes, and it’s been impressive to see how quickly he’s adapted to pavement,” said Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick in an online statement.

Day signed the contract just one week after his birthday in December, ecstatic to be partnering with a person he’s been following since he was young.

Day shared, “I can remember multiple times as a little kid, watching NASCAR races and crying because Jeff Gordon didn’t win…so to be sitting next to him signing a contract is just unbelievable.”

The teenager will be the youngest competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series debut later this year. But despite his age, Day doesn’t come up short with achievements in his racing career, bringing with him 10 wins and 25 top-five finishes last year alone, including a win in the third-oldest automobile race in the US – the 83rd Turkey Night Grand Prix, making him the youngest winner in the competition ever.

This Clovis-born racer has a bright future ahead of him, and we can’t wait to see what big accomplishments he has next in his career. Congratulations, Corey Day!