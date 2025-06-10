Clovis’ own Jenna Prandini to be honored in University of Oregon Hall of Fame

June 10, 2025 – Clovis High School alumna and track and field sensation, Jenna Prandini, is set to receive one of collegiate athletics’ highest honors, as the University of Oregon announced her induction into its 2025 Hall of Fame class on Monday. This prestigious recognition celebrates a remarkable career that saw Prandini become one of the nation’s most decorated collegiate athletes before achieving Olympic success.

Prandini, a 14-time All-American during her tenure as a “Duck,” was the recipient of the highly coveted Bowerman Award in 2015, an accolade given to the nation’s top collegiate track and field student-athlete. Her collegiate dominance included NCAA titles in the long jump in both 2014 (outdoor) and 2015 (indoor). She further cemented her legacy by claiming the outdoor 100-meter crown in 2015 with an impressive time of 10.96 seconds.

“The excellence achieved by all inductees places them among the very elite in the storied history of Oregon Athletics, and we look forward to honoring them and their remarkable achievements this fall,” said athletic director Rob Mullens in the University of Oregon’s announcement. Prandini joins a distinguished group of inductees for 2025, including Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, two-time NCAA Champion javelin thrower Sam Crouser, two-time All-American football center Hroniss Grasu, and Olympic softball medalist Janie (Takeda) Reed, alongside the dominant 2011-14 Women’s Indoor Track & Field NCAA Championship Teams.

After her stellar collegiate career, Prandini continued to shine on the international stage. She proudly represented Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she earned a silver medal as part of the women’s 4×100-meter relay team.

Prandini’s induction into the University of Oregon Hall of Fame is a testament to her dedication, talent, and the unwavering support she received from her Clovis roots. The 34th annual Hall of Fame banquet, where Prandini and her fellow honorees will officially join the exclusive club of 239 athletes and 30 teams, is scheduled for the weekend of the November 22 USC football game.

The Clovis community looks forward to celebrating Jenna Prandini’s incredible achievements and her well-deserved place in the annals of collegiate sports history.