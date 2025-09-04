Clovis’ own Lorenzo Rios elected President of California Special Districts Association

September 4, 2025 — The Clovis community is celebrating a new achievement for one of its most prominent leaders. Lorenzo Rios, CEO of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District (CVM District), has been elected President of the California Special Districts Association (CSDA) and will begin his term on January 1, 2026.

The announcement was made at the recent 2025 CSDA Conference, where special districts from across the state gathered to honor innovation, collaboration, and public service. The election of Rios is a significant recognition of his leadership and the work of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, which has long been a pillar of the Clovis community.

The California Special Districts Association is a non-profit organization established in 1969 to champion good governance and enhance core local services. It provides professional development, advocacy, and a range of other services to over 1,300 independent special districts throughout California. The organization represents a wide array of districts, including those for water, fire, recreation, and more, making Rios’s new role a position of statewide influence.

As CEO of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, Rios has a proven track record of leadership and community engagement. His work has focused on serving veterans and their families in the Central Valley, and his dedication to improving local services aligns perfectly with the mission of the CSDA.

The CVMD has shared its pride in Rios’s new role, noting that his leadership has been recognized at the state level. The district looks forward to his term and the continued growth and enhanced community impact that his leadership will bring.

Rios’s election as CSDA President underscores the importance of special districts in providing essential services to communities across California. For Clovis, it is a point of pride to have one of its own at the helm of an organization that is so crucial to the state’s local governance and well-being.