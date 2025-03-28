Clovis paramedic hospitalized after attack by juveniles

March 28, 2025 — A longtime paramedic known for his dedication to saving lives is now fighting for his own after being severely injured in an altercation outside a Clovis shopping center. Despite initial arrests, prosecutors have declined to press charges against the minors involved.

Herculano Tucay, a veteran paramedic with American Ambulance, was walking into the Target at Shaw and Clovis with his wife, Lilia, on Sunday evening when a verbal confrontation with a group of juveniles escalated into violence. According to Clovis Police, at least two of the minors continued to strike him even after he was on the ground, leaving him with critical injuries. The juveniles also sustained injuries during the altercation.

Tucay was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition as of Wednesday night. His current condition is unclear.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that after reviewing body camera footage and store surveillance video, they determined there was no clear aggressor in the fight. As a result, the legal standard for pressing charges was not met, and the juveniles involved will not face prosecution.

Meanwhile, Tucay’s family remains focused on his recovery. His wife, who is also hospitalized for a previously scheduled surgery, has relied on family members to provide updates and support during this difficult time.

Tucay’s career as a paramedic has been marked by his dedication to helping others. In 2011, after finishing a 24-hour shift, he was delayed coming home because he stopped to rescue people from a burning car that had crashed into an apartment building. His instinct to help, both on and off duty, has been a defining part of his life.

A GoFundMe account has been established to assist the Tucay family with medical expenses as he begins his long road to recovery.

As the Clovis community processes the decision not to press charges, Tucay’s family remains hopeful that the support of those around them will provide strength in the weeks ahead.