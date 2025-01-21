Clovis PD and the community celebrate MLK Day

January 21, 2025 – Hundreds gathered at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District on Saturday, January 18, for the annual Community Breakfast Honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr in a morning of entertaining performances, empowering speeches, and heartwarming community.

The event, hosted by the Clovis Police Department in conjunction with several community organizations, was a major success, reminding the Clovis community of the legacy of Dr. King as well as giving hope for the future.

Clovis Police Chief Curt Fleming spoke to Dr. King’s legacy in his own life, acknowledging that although he was not alive during Dr. King’s era, Fleming could see the profound impact of his words and actions through his own life experiences.

He stated, “I had a very diverse group of friends … So [he] helped shape my life and to interact with everybody [and treat] them all the same, to not look at people for anything other than who they are and the content of their character.”

With many of those in attendance being born after Dr. King’s time, his legacy still deeply influenced them. Though Dr. King is no longer with us, his influence remains a powerful force in our nation.

As the event began, Erik Cooper from Moments of Blessings Church of Fresno took to the stage to deliver the invocation, calling to memory the need for unity in the US both now and in the future.

“We thank you for our Clovis Police Department, a community to protect and serve with integrity,” he said. “We ask that you strengthen them, grant them wisdom, keep them safe as they uphold peace and justice in our communities.”

With this prayer still remaining in the hearts of the audience, the morning continued with musical demonstrations from various performers, which pumped up the crowd with excitement and energy.

The King African American Dance Troupe stole the show with several breathtaking performances, delivering coordinated dance routines with flair and style. As they performed, the audience stood at their seats, tapping their feet and clapping along to the beat of the music.

Additionally, Hoover High School Senior Emoni Boyd brought a stunning performance of “Lift Every Voice,” the Black National Anthem by Michael Cooper, captivating the audience with each line.

However, these performers were not the only part of the morning that resonated with attendees. Newly elected Mayor of Clovis Vong Mouanoutoua brought a heartfelt and poignant speech as the Keynote Speaker for the event, recalling the importance of remembering the past and molding a bright future for those who come after us.

“We need to dream with our eyes wide open,” he exclaimed, emphasizing the need for unity between Fresno and Clovis. “We need to stop comparing ourselves to each other in a negative way…because that pits us together. Because your problems are our problems.”

Mouanoutoua went on to quote Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” speech, delivered at the nation’s capital on August 28, 1963. He described the need for “root people” in our lives, people who help us blossom and bear fruit like the roots of a tree.

Mouanoutoua named several “root people” of his life, such as Booker T. Lewis, Senior Pastor of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in southwest Fresno, and Robert Fox, Dean of Student and Vice President of Student Services at Fresno City College.

He ended this part of his speech with reminding the audience of God’s place in our lives as well and ultimately knowing that He is the most important “root” of our lives.

He stated, “These are people working together, but in this theme of unity, not just men with men, but men with God. We cannot forget that the strongest root in all our lives – the root that never takes the glory, that we forget, is God.”

Mouanoutoua continued to speak about this theme throughout the rest of his nostalgic, engaging speech.

Dr. Kim Armstrong, Interim President of Fresno City College, later spoke to Mouanoutoua’s points as well.

“What’s important about this event is that we are making sure that we’re passing the torch to the next generation,” she stated. “It is about making sure that the next generation is empowered to carry on not just the fight, but to make sure that things get done.”

Through her words, Dr. Armstrong highlighted the event’s main focus – the need to preserve these memories for the next generation and ensure that individuals such as Dr. King are never forgotten.

And while the morning was coming to an end, the gathering was not quite over yet. More performers graced the stage following the mayor’s speech. This included the dynamic and talented King African American Dance Troupe, who returned to the stage for a second performance, and the mesmerizing BAPS Hindu Temple, a dancing group dressed in vivid and colorful attire that displayed a routine highlighting cohesiveness and friendship among the women.

Both groups brought style to their performances, the dance troupe especially so after the leader of the group invited audience members to dance along at the front of the room.

Left and right, community members were coming up to join the energetic performance, including a notable Clovis Police Officer who impressed the crowd with a passionate dance break that caught everyone’s attention.

With a feeling of inspiration and gratitude, the crowd dispersed soon after, sharing hugs and laughter with loved ones in the same spirit of unity modeled and encouraged by Dr. King. As the community poured out into the outside world, all celebrated his leadership and the movement he inspired for generations to come.