Clovis PD gives back to Clovis Unified students

December 27, 2024 – This holiday season, the Clovis Police Department is giving back to the community through the return of their “Shop with a Cop” initiative.

This is a project taken on by Clovis PD during which ten Clovis Unified students were treated to a Walmart shopping trip to pick up essentials and enjoyable items for the upcoming year.

Corporal Anthony Puente, who helped through overseeing the initiative and shopping with a student, shared that the funding support derived from the Clovis Police Foundation as well as the Recruitment Team, both under the branch of the Clovis Police Department.

Although Puente did not seek credit for the project’s success, he had previously observed similar initiatives by other police departments and brought the idea to his superiors, who gave their full support.

Traditionally, ‘Shop with a Cop’ has been geared towards the back-to-school season with Clovis PD. This year, however, the focus shifted to the Christmas season, highlighting the joy and generosity of our community during the holidays.

“That was my goal – to give them something that they would never forget,” Puente shared. He said his passion is “bringing joy and smiles to the students and [making] their holidays very memorable.”

And memorable it was – each student from Clovis Unified received a $250 Walmart shopping trip to purchase household goods, Christmas gifts, school supplies, or whatever else they needed to make the holidays a little brighter.

These students hailed from various Clovis Unified schools, including Tarpey, Cole, and Weldon Elementary.

“[We] just wanted to give back to the community and spark some joy and bring some happiness for the holiday season,” Puente added.

Clovis PD looks forward to continuing this initiative in the years ahead and uplifting our community through the spirit of giving back.