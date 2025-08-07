Clovis Police arrest two suspects for child sexual exploitation material 

August 7, 2025 – On Wednesday, August 6th Clovis Police detectives arrested two adult male suspects for possession of Child Sexual Exploitation Material (CSAM) following tips from the Internet Crime Against Children Taskforce (ICAC). These two arrests stemmed from illegal CSAM activity on the social media platforms Kik and Instagram.

Detectives first served a search warrant at a home in Fresno where they arrested 27-year-old Joshua Ramirez without incident. During the search, detectives located additional items of CSAM on Ramirez’s cell phone. Next, detectives responded to a business in Clovis where they arrested 21-year-old Gurmeet Singh.

Detectives urge parents to monitor their children’s social media accounts frequently, and randomly. Our detectives are seeing more CSAM activity currently on Kik, Roblox, and Discord, however criminals can target children on any social media or gaming platform.

Tips regarding these suspects were turned over to the Clovis Police Department by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Taskforce for our investigation. Our department is provided tips regarding the possession of child sexual exploitation material on a consistent basis and are investigated by specially trained Detectives due to the sensitive nature of these cases.

If you have information regarding the possession of child sexual exploitation material, please call your local law enforcement agency immediately. In Clovis, your Clovis Police Department is available anytime at 911 for emergencies, and (559) 324-2800 for non-emergencies. You may also provide an anonymous tip to our department using our free mobile “Clovis Police” app.