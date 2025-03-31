Clovis Police pursue reckless DUI driver

March 31, 2025 – Just after 9:30PM Saturday night, Clovis Police officers on patrol in the area of Temperance and Gettysburg heard sounds of a vehicle peeling out and driving recklessly.

As the officers approached the intersection, they saw a Dodge Charger, peeling out, with smoke coming from the tires. Officers attempted to pull the car over as it sped away southbound on Temperance, however the driver failed to stop for their lights and sirens.

As the suspect driver approached the intersection at Temperance and Belmont, there was a collision. The collision investigation was turned over to the California Highway Patrol – Fresno. For information regarding the collision, please contact their agency.

This investigation continues to be on-going. We would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance: California Highway Patrol – Fresno, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Fresno Police Department, and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Reddit, contains a video recorded by an uninvolved motorist. A portion of the video shows the suspect driver peeling out in the intersection of Temperance and Gettysburg, the beginning of the pursuit as officers attempted to pull the driver over, and moments after the collision took place in the intersection of Temperance and Belmont.

The Clovis Police Department urges drivers never get behind the wheel if you are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and to drive safely. To report a possible DUI or reckless driver, call 911.