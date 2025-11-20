Clovis Police remind shoppers to stay alert this holiday season

November 20, 2025 — As the holiday rush ramps up, the Clovis Police Department is urging residents to stay vigilant while shopping, both in stores and online. In a seasonal safety reminder shared this week, officers emphasized simple but effective steps to help keep shoppers and their belongings secure.

Police advise avoiding shopping alone when possible, especially at night. Those heading out after dark should park in well-lit areas and remain aware of their surroundings both in the store and in parking lots. Officers also recommend carrying minimal cash, keeping purses and wallets on your person at all times, and making sure purchased items are not left visible inside parked vehicles.

Shoppers should be wary of strangers approaching them and are encouraged to have their keys ready before walking back to their cars. Any suspicious behavior or potential crime in progress should be reported immediately. Clovis PD can be reached at 911 for emergencies or 559-324-2800 for non-emergencies.

The department also cautioned residents to take extra care during transactions. Protecting PIN numbers, watching for skimming devices at gas pumps, and choosing ATMs located in busy, well-lit areas can all reduce the risk of theft.

For those buying gifts online, police recommend verifying websites and using secure payment methods to avoid scams.

Clovis PD says a few small precautions can help ensure the season stays safe, calm, and focused on celebration rather than crime