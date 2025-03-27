Clovis Police serve four search warrants for child sexual exploitation material 

March 27, 2025 – Over the last two days, Clovis Police Detectives served four search warrants at Clovis homes regarding different allegations of adults possessing child sexual exploitation material in Clovis.

At this time, one arrest has been made, as investigations continue to be on-going. The suspect arrested March 26th was 26-year-old Able Snowden of Clovis. Snowden was booked into Fresno County Jail for felony possession of child sexual exploitation material. Electronic devices collected during each of the search warrants will be processed by our Digital Forensic Analyst for additional evidence.

Tips regarding four different suspects were turned over to the Clovis Police Department by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Taskforce for CPD investigation. Clovis Police Department is provided tips regarding the possession of child sexual exploitation material on a consistent basis, and are investigated by specially-trained Detectives due to the sensitive nature of these cases.

If you have information regarding the possession of child sexual exploitation material, please call your local law enforcement agency immediately. In Clovis, your Clovis Police Department is available anytime at 911 for emergencies, and (559) 324-2800 for non-emergencies. You may also provide an anonymous tip to our department using our free mobile “Clovis Police” app.